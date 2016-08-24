* German wind power output rises day-on-day by 1.5GW

* Scorching weather in France boosts power demand

* Forward curve weighed by oil fall

PARIS, Aug 24 European spot power prices for day-ahead delivery were mixed on Wednesday as increased availability of wind power weighed on German prices while scorching weather, boosting use of air conditioning, lifted French prices.

Wind power supply in Germany in expected to rise by 1.5 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday to nearly 4 GW, according to Thomson Reuters data. Solar power supply is also expected to firm slightly by 140 megawatts (MW) day-on-day to about 8 GW.

In France, which relies more on air conditioning than Germany, day-on-day power demand is set to rise by 1.3 GW on Thursday to 47.6 GW with the heatwave expected to last until the weekend.

Average temperatures in France are expected to rise by 0.9 degree Celsius on Thursday, with French weather services Meteo France forecasting 37 degrees Celsius (98.6°F) in some regions.

German baseload power for Thursday delivery fell 1.55 euro or 5.07 percent, to 29.00 euros ($33) per megawatt hour (MWh), while the equivalent French contract gained 1.6 euro or 4.67 percent, to 35.85 euros/MWh.

In conventional power supply, French nuclear power capacity is expected to rise by 1.9 GW on Thursday as several reactors restart production after planned maintenance. Total nuclear power availability is seen at 66 percent of capacity.

France depends on nuclear power for about 75 percent of its electricity supply.

Along the forward power curve prices fell on Wednesday tracking the fall in oil which pulled other energy prices lower.

U.S. oil prices fell more than 2 percent on an unexpected increase in U.S. crude stocks that revived worries about the supply glut that has capped prices for the past two years.

German baseload power for next year, Cal '17, was at 25.90 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh), 0.03 euro or 0.12 percent down. The equivalent French contract was at 31.50 euros/MWh, 0.15 euro or 0.47 percent down.

European coal prices for 2017 fell $0.2 or 0.35 percent to $56.80 a tonne. Front-year EU carbon allowances fell 0.03 euro or 0.64 percent to 4.68 euros a tonne.

The Czech year-ahead position fell 1.12 percent to 26.40 euros/MWh, while the day-ahead position fell 5.69 percent to 29 euros.

($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)