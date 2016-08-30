* German wind output seen falling 1.5 GW day-on-day

* French nuclear output seen up, weighing on prices

* Forward curve tracks higher fuels

PARIS, Aug 30 European spot electricity prices for next-day delivery were mixed on Tuesday as a sharp decline in forecast wind power supply lifted German prices, while an increase in expected nuclear power availability weighed in France amid stable demand.

German wind power supply for Wednesday is expected to fall by 1.5 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to 2.1 GW, according to Thomson Reuters data. Germany is seen as a net power importer on Wednesday with 2.2 GW of electricity imported.

In France, which depends on nuclear power for about 75 percent of its electricity needs, nuclear power production is seen rising to 64 percent of capacity on Wednesday, from 59 percent the previous day as several reactors resume production after planned outages.

Combined electricity demand in both countries is expected to be stable compared with the previous day at 114 GW. Temperatures will rise lightly by 0.5 degree Celsius on average in Germany, and 0.6 degree Celsius in France, data showed.

German baseload power for Wednesday delivery rose 5 euros or 15.52 percent to 32 euros ($35.72) a megawatt hour (MWh) compared with Monday's close, while the equivalent French contract fell 2.75 euros to 39.25 euros/MWh.

Along the forward curve, the benchmark German Cal '17 contract rose slightly on Tuesday, tracking gains in oil and coal.

Oil futures rose on Tuesday supported by production suspensions in the U.S. Gulf due to an expected tropical storm and speculation that producers meeting in Algeria next month will act to prop up prices.

German year-ahead Cal '17 baseload power rose 0.77 percent to 26.20 euros/MWh while the equivalent French contract rose 0.22 percent to 31.80 euros/MWh.

European coal prices for 2017 rose 0.79 percent to $57.25 a tonne. Front-year EU carbon allowances rose 0.43 percent to 4.72 euros a tonne.

The Czech year-ahead position was down 0.55 percent at 26.9 euros. The spot price for Wednesday fell 1.77 percent to 33.30 euros /MWh.

Czech 820 MW Chvaletice power plant is expected to be offline for "several weeks" after a fire.

($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Mark Potter)