* German solar output for Thursday down 1.3 GW
* French nuclear seen adding 1.3 GW output
* Forward curve gains alongside coal, gas
PARIS, Aug 31 Weak solar output and increased
consumption supported German spot electricity prices for
next-day delivery on Wednesday, while higher nuclear power
production kept pressure on in France.
German solar power output for Thursday will fall by 1.3
gigawatts (GW) compared with the previous day, Thomson Reuters
data showed, while electricity demand in seen rising by 700
megawatts (MW) day-on-day to 67 GW.
This will help lift German prices despite a 1.5 GW increase
in wind power availability during the same period, the data
showed.
French nuclear power capacity is expected to rise on
Thursday by 1.3 GW to 40 GW as several reactors ramp up output
after outages, keeping pressure on prices despite a moderate 400
MW increase in demand.
German baseload power for Thursday delivery rose
0.63 percent to 32.20 euros ($35.85) a megawatt hour (MWh),
while the equivalent French contract fell 0.05 cents
or 0.13 percent to 39.20 euros/MWh.
Along the forward curve prices tracked gains in coal and gas
on Wednesday as oil fell.
Crude oil prices slid, pressured by a strong dollar and high
stocks of physical oil, though prices remained on track for a
monthly gain of more than 10 percent.
German year-ahead Cal '17 baseload power rose
0.38 percent to 26.35 euros/MWh, while the equivalent French
contract rose 0.31 percent to 31.85 euros/MWh.
European coal prices for 2017 rose $1.25 or 2.16
percent to $59.25 a tonne. Front-year EU carbon allowances
meanwhile, fell 1.54 percent to 4.48 euros a tonne.
The Czech year-ahead position was untraded with a
bid/ask price of 26.9 euros/27.35 euros/MWh, while the spot
price for Thursday untraded at the previous day close
of 33.30 euros/MWh.
France's CGT trade union said five staff representatives on
the board of utility EDF had filed a legal challenge to
the company's decision to go ahead with its Hinkley Point
nuclear project in Britain.
($1 = 0.8960 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by William Hardy)