PARIS, Sept 6 European prompt power prices for day-ahead delivery diverged on Tuesday as French prices fell, weighed down by the decline in consumption and a slight increase in power from wind and solar sources, while German prices were firm on steady demand.

French power consumption for Wednesday is forecast to fall by 220 megawatts (MW) to 47 gigawatts (GW)compared with the previous day as temperatures continue to ease from previous week highs, data from Thomson Reuters showed.

Mild weather is expected across France on Wednesday with temperatures falling by an average 0.5 degree Celsius to about 21.3 degrees, the data showed.

Electricity from wind and solar sources will rise by a combined 600 MW day-on-day, while power from nuclear reactors, which account for about 75 percent of French needs, is seen at 63 percent of capacity compared with 62.22 percent on Monday.

German power demand for Wednesday is expected at 67.5 GW, the same level as the previous day. A slight fall in wind power availability, by 220 MW day-on-day is also expected to support prices.

German baseload power for Wednesday delivery rose 3.83 percent or 1.15 euros to 31.15 euros ($34.78) a megawatt hour (MWh). The equivalent French contract fell 3.85 percent to 40 euros/MWh compared with Monday's close.

Forward power prices rose along with those of coal and gas, while oil fell.

Oil slipped towards $47 a barrel on Tuesday, falling further from the previous session's one-week high on receding hopes for imminent action to tackle a supply glut.

The German Cal'17 baseload power contract rose 0.19 cents to 26 euros/MWh, while the equivalent French contract was untraded with the bid/ask price quoted at 31.60/31.70 euros/MWh.

European coal prices for 2017 rose 0.59 percent to $59.35 a tonne.

Front-year EU carbon allowances rose 2.80 percent to 4.04 euros a tonne.

In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position was untraded at 27.05 euros, having closed at 26.95 euros/MWh. The Czech spot price for Tuesday was down 4.3 euros at 31.70 euros/MWh. ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Susan Thomas)