* German prices supported by decline in wind output
* French power consumption seen falling on mild weather
* Cal'17 rises along with coal and gas
PARIS, Sept 6 European prompt power prices for
day-ahead delivery diverged on Tuesday as French prices fell,
weighed down by the decline in consumption and a slight increase
in power from wind and solar sources, while German prices were
firm on steady demand.
French power consumption for Wednesday is forecast to fall
by 220 megawatts (MW) to 47 gigawatts (GW)compared with the
previous day as temperatures continue to ease from previous week
highs, data from Thomson Reuters showed.
Mild weather is expected across France on Wednesday with
temperatures falling by an average 0.5 degree Celsius to about
21.3 degrees, the data showed.
Electricity from wind and solar sources will rise by a
combined 600 MW day-on-day, while power from nuclear reactors,
which account for about 75 percent of French needs, is seen at
63 percent of capacity compared with 62.22 percent on Monday.
German power demand for Wednesday is expected at 67.5 GW,
the same level as the previous day. A slight fall in wind power
availability, by 220 MW day-on-day is also expected to support
prices.
German baseload power for Wednesday delivery rose
3.83 percent or 1.15 euros to 31.15 euros ($34.78) a megawatt
hour (MWh). The equivalent French contract fell 3.85
percent to 40 euros/MWh compared with Monday's close.
Forward power prices rose along with those of coal and gas,
while oil fell.
Oil slipped towards $47 a barrel on Tuesday, falling further
from the previous session's one-week high on receding hopes for
imminent action to tackle a supply glut.
The German Cal'17 baseload power contract rose
0.19 cents to 26 euros/MWh, while the equivalent French contract
was untraded with the bid/ask price quoted at 31.60/31.70
euros/MWh.
European coal prices for 2017 rose 0.59 percent
to $59.35 a tonne.
Front-year EU carbon allowances rose 2.80 percent
to 4.04 euros a tonne.
In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position
was untraded at 27.05 euros, having closed at 26.95
euros/MWh. The Czech spot price for Tuesday was down 4.3 euros
at 31.70 euros/MWh.
($1 = 0.8958 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Susan Thomas)