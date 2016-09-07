* French nuclear power output to rise by 1.7 GW
* German day-ahead demand seen firm
* Forward power curve tracks lower coal, gas
PARIS, Sept 7 European spot electricity prices
for next day delivery were mixed on Wednesday as increased wind
and nuclear power production kept French prices lower, while a
rise in consumption supported German prices.
Power from renewable wind sources is expected to rise in
France by 820 megawatts (MW) to 2.1 gigawatts day-on-day on
Thursday, data from Thomson Reuters showed.
Electricity from nuclear reactors, which account for about
75 percent of French needs, is expected to increase by 1.7 GW
during the same period. French power demand for Thursday is seen
slightly higher at 48 GW.
In Germany, power consumption is expected to rise by 380 MW
on Thursday to 68 GW, while solar power output will fall
marginally by 100 MW to 7.3 GW. This will support German prices
despite a 400 MW increase in wind power output.
Temperatures are forecast rise in Germany by 2.2 degrees
Celsius day-on-day on Thursday to average 20 degrees.
German baseload power for Thursday delivery rose
3.05 percent or 0.9 euros to 30.40 euros ($34.20) a megawatt
hour (MWh) compared with Tuesday's close.
The equivalent French contract fell 9.38 percent
or 3.75 euros to 36.25 euros/MWh compared with Tuesday's close.
Workers at French state-controlled power utility EDF EDF.PA
will strike on Sept. 14 in protest over the planned closure of
the Fessenheim nuclear power plant, a statement from staff
representatives said on Wednesday.
Along the forward power curve, prices fell, tracking coal
and gas despite a rise in oil futures.
Oil rose on Wednesday to pare some of the previous day's
losses, partly thanks to a weaker U.S. dollar, but the limited
likelihood of a near-term agreement among the world's biggest
exporters to rein in production kept gains in check.
The German Cal'17 baseload power contract fell
0.3 cents or 1.15 percent to 25.75 euros/MWh, while the
equivalent French contract fell 0.32 percent to 31.50 euros/MWh
.
European coal prices for 2017 fell 1.60 percent
to $59.35 a tonne. Front-year EU carbon allowances
fell 0.97 percent to 4.09 euros a tonne.
In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position
was untraded at 27 euros, having closed at 26.75
euros/MWh. The Czech spot price for Wednesday was down 1.1 euros
or 3.47 percent to 30.60 euros/MWh.
($1 = 0.8958 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)