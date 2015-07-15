* Renewables to contribute half of electricity by
2030-Commission
* Says national renewable support schemes should be
integrated
* Energy labelling on appliances to be changed
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, July 15 More cross-border intra-day
power trading is needed between EU countries to help ensure
secure, affordable supplies as renewable electricity output
soars across the bloc, European policymakers said on Wednesday.
The European Commission launched its electricity market
design discussion paper as a part of its push for a single
energy market across the European Union. It is seeking to
incorporate increased volumes of supplies from intermittent wind
and solar-powered generation.
"For the efficient integration of renewables into the grid,
generators, suppliers and traders need to be able to trade
electricity as close to real time as possible," it said.
Day-ahead trading of capacity on interconnectors between
some western European countries has been working successfully
for a number of years, but the Commission wants this to be
expanded across the bloc.
It is a system whereby traders bid for capacity on the day
before delivery, ensuring available capacity is used efficiently
at the fairest price.
The share of electricity produced by renewables will grow
from 25 percent today to 50 percent in 2030, the Commision said.
It also said more European integration was needed for
renewables subsidy schemes. Currently member states have their
own various support schemes to encourage new renewable
investment such as the contract-for-difference scheme in Britain
and Germany's Renewable Energy Act which specifies that
renewable power has priority on the grid.
"Considerable efficiency gains could be made by converging
renewables support scheme across borders, particularly through
enhanced regional cooperation," the Commission said.
After a public consultation on the proposals the Commission
said it would prepare draft laws in the second half of 2016
which could include amendments to current legislations such as
the Renewables Directive and the Energy Efficiency Directive.
SIMPLER ENERGY EFFICIENCY LABELS
The Commission also proposed a set of new rules for labels
on electrical appliances which show how much energy they use, to
make them easier to understand.
EU nations use a system of letters as well as plus symbols
to guide consumers buying products such as fridges or washing
machines. An A label with three pluses is placed on appliances
that use the least energy.
The Commission said it would abandon the plus signs and
instead adopt a classification using letters from A to G in
seven different colours to show consumption of energy, with A
being the most efficient and G the least.
Consumer group BEUC welcomed the proposal, saying it would
help people shop sustainably and make the system less confusing.
But the home appliance industry group CECED, whose members
include Daikin, Philips and AB Electrolux
, said the current rules were sufficient.
The Commission also said a digital database should be
developed for all new products put on the market to allow
greater transparency and easier market surveillance by national
authorities.
