By Susanna Twidale

LONDON, July 15 More cross-border intra-day power trading is needed between EU countries to help ensure secure, affordable supplies as renewable electricity output soars across the bloc, European policymakers said on Wednesday.

The European Commission launched its electricity market design discussion paper as a part of its push for a single energy market across the European Union. It is seeking to incorporate increased volumes of supplies from intermittent wind and solar-powered generation.

"For the efficient integration of renewables into the grid, generators, suppliers and traders need to be able to trade electricity as close to real time as possible," it said.

Day-ahead trading of capacity on interconnectors between some western European countries has been working successfully for a number of years, but the Commission wants this to be expanded across the bloc.

It is a system whereby traders bid for capacity on the day before delivery, ensuring available capacity is used efficiently at the fairest price.

The share of electricity produced by renewables will grow from 25 percent today to 50 percent in 2030, the Commision said.

It also said more European integration was needed for renewables subsidy schemes. Currently member states have their own various support schemes to encourage new renewable investment such as the contract-for-difference scheme in Britain and Germany's Renewable Energy Act which specifies that renewable power has priority on the grid.

"Considerable efficiency gains could be made by converging renewables support scheme across borders, particularly through enhanced regional cooperation," the Commission said.

After a public consultation on the proposals the Commission said it would prepare draft laws in the second half of 2016 which could include amendments to current legislations such as the Renewables Directive and the Energy Efficiency Directive.

SIMPLER ENERGY EFFICIENCY LABELS

The Commission also proposed a set of new rules for labels on electrical appliances which show how much energy they use, to make them easier to understand.

EU nations use a system of letters as well as plus symbols to guide consumers buying products such as fridges or washing machines. An A label with three pluses is placed on appliances that use the least energy.

The Commission said it would abandon the plus signs and instead adopt a classification using letters from A to G in seven different colours to show consumption of energy, with A being the most efficient and G the least.

Consumer group BEUC welcomed the proposal, saying it would help people shop sustainably and make the system less confusing.

But the home appliance industry group CECED, whose members include Daikin, Philips and AB Electrolux , said the current rules were sufficient.

The Commission also said a digital database should be developed for all new products put on the market to allow greater transparency and easier market surveillance by national authorities. (Additional reporting by Julia Fioretti in Brussels, Editing by Pravin Char and David Evans)