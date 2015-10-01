Oct 1 New technologies are heating up competition in Europe's boiler market with micro-Combined Heat and Power (CHP) systems, which produce electricity as well as heat and hot water, emerging as one of the most promising.

Currently a minor player as prices remain high, one EU-funded study predicts a surge in demand for CHP systems by 2030.

The following are some key facts on these systems:

* The units are miniaturised versions of CHP plants that have been used for years in industry, district heating, hotels and hospitals.

* Could win a third of the EU boiler market by 2030, according to the EU-funded Cogeneration Observatory and Dissemination Europe (CODE) project.

* Offer an easy replacement for existing wall-mounted gas boilers as they require no changes to radiators or piping.

* Highly efficient, as they use more than 90 percent of the energy input and put out about two thirds as heat, the rest as power.

* Generate electricity close to the user, reducing dependence on high-capacity power networks.

* Complement intermittent renewable energy as systems produce most of their power during the cold season and evening.

* Homeowners can use the electricity produced or sell it to the grid.

* Can lower household energy bills by 25-34 percent, reduce household CO emissions by up to two tonnes per year and deliver primary energy savings of up to 25 percent, according to a survey by Scotland-based research and consultancy firm Delta Energy & Environment. (tinyurl.com/p53qkec)

* Micro-CHP systems for small companies offer power capacities ranging from 5 kilowatt-hours to 50 KWh while household boilers typically have an output of 1 KWh.

* More compact than other new heating technologies such as wood pellet burners, heat pumps and thermal solar, offering an advantage in dense urban housing.

* Offered by most major heating systems makers, such as Vaillant, SenerTec, Viessmann, Bosch and BDR Thermea's Baxi and De Dietrich.

* System offered by Germany's Vaillant uses an internal combustion engine developed with Japan's Honda Motor Co , many others use non-combustion Stirling engines. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Jason Neely)