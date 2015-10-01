Oct 1 New technologies are heating up
competition in Europe's boiler market with micro-Combined Heat
and Power (CHP) systems, which produce electricity as well as
heat and hot water, emerging as one of the most promising.
Currently a minor player as prices remain high, one
EU-funded study predicts a surge in demand for CHP systems by
2030.
The following are some key facts on these systems:
* The units are miniaturised versions of CHP plants that
have been used for years in industry, district heating, hotels
and hospitals.
* Could win a third of the EU boiler market by 2030,
according to the EU-funded Cogeneration Observatory and
Dissemination Europe (CODE) project.
* Offer an easy replacement for existing wall-mounted gas
boilers as they require no changes to radiators or piping.
* Highly efficient, as they use more than 90 percent of the
energy input and put out about two thirds as heat, the rest as
power.
* Generate electricity close to the user, reducing
dependence on high-capacity power networks.
* Complement intermittent renewable energy as systems
produce most of their power during the cold season and evening.
* Homeowners can use the electricity produced or sell it to
the grid.
* Can lower household energy bills by 25-34 percent, reduce
household CO emissions by up to two tonnes per year and deliver
primary energy savings of up to 25 percent, according to a
survey by Scotland-based research and consultancy firm Delta
Energy & Environment. (tinyurl.com/p53qkec)
* Micro-CHP systems for small companies offer power
capacities ranging from 5 kilowatt-hours to 50 KWh while
household boilers typically have an output of 1 KWh.
* More compact than other new heating technologies such as
wood pellet burners, heat pumps and thermal solar, offering an
advantage in dense urban housing.
* Offered by most major heating systems makers, such as
Vaillant, SenerTec, Viessmann, Bosch and BDR Thermea's Baxi and
De Dietrich.
* System offered by Germany's Vaillant uses an internal
combustion engine developed with Japan's Honda Motor Co
, many others use non-combustion Stirling engines.
