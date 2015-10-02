* First phase of REMIT energy trade reporting to start Oct 7

* ACER says REMIT 'formidable challenge' for the agency

* Huge volume of trade data expected daily

By Nina Chestney and Nerijus Adomaitis

LONDON/OSLO, Oct 2 European Union energy trade regulation to crack down from next week on suspected abuse in power and gas markets could be undermined by a lack of clear guidance and the sheer volume of data which could swamp the regulator.

The EU's Regulation on Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT) entered into force in 2011 and is aimed at identifying market abuse in European wholesale energy markets.

It already makes energy generators publish information related to changes in production, such as outages or shutdowns.

From Oct. 7, firms or individuals will have to report all their contracts and orders in EU wholesale electricity and gas markets - including price, quantity, dates and times - which are admitted to trading on organised market places (OMPs) such as exchanges and broker platforms.

This is the first time energy trading will be screened at an EU level to discover manipulation, and regulators hope it will pinpoint suspected abuse in EU power and gas markets.

EU energy regulatory agency ACER is in charge of collecting and analysing all REMIT data but there are concerns that it lacks the manpower to process trade reporting figures effectively and efficiently and that its guidelines for reporting trades have not been precise enough.

The agency has acquired special software from Nasdaq OMX to screen and analyse data but in ACER's annual report in September, director Alberto Pototschnig said REMIT implementation "poses a formidable challenge to the agency".

ACER has 15 staff for REMIT activities but has said it needs 45 people when compared to the human resources the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission devotes to similar monitoring.

"The resources currently available ... are clearly inadequate to monitor and assess the amount of information on wholesale energy markets which the new monitoring framework will make available," Pototschnig added.

'CHAOS'

Most market participants trade on multiple OMPs as well as bilaterally. Several trading platforms have developed mechanisms to let participants report trades made on several market places to a single source, often spending hundreds of thousands of euros on IT software, systems and staff.

While testing the ACER IT system that will process all the data, more than 6 million records of standard trade contracts and orders were submitted in six months and as of mid-September, more than 2,700 firms or entities have registered as market participants.

Nordic exchange Nord Pool Spot said it expects to send around 600 messages a day about transactions and orders to ACER from Oct. 7, while some broker platforms said they could send as many as 20,000 a day.

"It really will be chaos on Oct. 7. ACER will not be able to consume all the data," one trading source said.

A perceived lack of clear answers from ACER on various issues with trade reporting has also created confusion.

Law firms and trading platforms said common questions from clients about REMIT included whether there was overlap with derivative trade reporting under the EU's Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) and whether parts of a transaction chain which were not conducted over an exchange needed to be reported.

Some trading platforms said they had more than 100 requests from clients for clarification and information about REMIT reporting guidelines over the past six months.

Even more data will be reported to ACER from April 7 next year in the next phase when complex power-purchase agreements and over-the-counter trades will be monitored.

"Transparency leads to confidence which is always a positive," said Paul Rennison, of trade services management at Trayport.

"Only time will tell how effective this will be in meeting the goals set out by the regulator. October 7 is only the start of reporting and the environment will continue to evolve," he added. (Editing by Dale Hudson)