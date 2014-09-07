* Aiming at big market between premium and budget products
* This 'Goldilocks zone' accounts for much of China market
* Companies reconfigure business models to contain costs
* Chinese mid-market players also expanding overseas
By Johannes Hellstrom and Niklas Pollard
STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 "Good enough" might not make
for a marketing slogan, but some of Europe's top engineering
companies, which have made their reputation on the quality of
their products, are hoping it will make for a profitable
strategy.
That is largely because the 'Goldilocks' market for
industrial equipment - not as pricy as these companies' premium
products nor as cheap as the often shoddy offering from budget
manufacturers - accounts for a huge part of Chinese domestic
demand and is also growing further afield, even in the developed
economies of the West.
Those who see the potential include German engineer Siemens
, which has addressed this segment with an entry-level
product portfolio called SMART - simple, maintenance-friendly,
affordable, reliable and timely to market.
"If you want to be the market leader, you need to be in this
segment," said Ronnie Leten, Chief Executive of Sweden's Atlas
Copco, the world's top maker of air compressors,
which can be used to fill gas cylinders or power pneumatic
tools.
The lure is obvious. In, for example, the $22 billion market
for metal-cutting tools, where Swedish tooling and mining
equipment maker Sandvik operates, about a third of the
business is in the middle segment, it estimates.
And it's a market with rare growth potential in a sluggish
global economy.
"We are not doing this just to position ourselves right. It
is also because this is going to be good business for us," said
Jonas Gustavsson, head of Sandvik Machining Solutions, which has
lined up three main brands - Dormer, Carboloy and Pramet - for
its push into the mid-market.
But with lower selling prices and fierce local competition,
companies need to reconfigure their business models.
Sandvik created a separate organisation to drive the
mid-market brands, and divorce them from the premium maker's
habit of making steadily more advanced products.
With tools based on existing technology from older premium
product generations, Sandvik can limit research and development
costs for its offering to a minimum, helping to keep its margins
up. It also offers a slimmer product portfolio and sells solely
through distributors, all helping keep a lid on costs.
DARWINIAN DEVELOPMENT
For Sandvik, the difference between premium and mid-market
products includes product endurance, surface treatment or
temperature tolerance.
For SKF, which makes bearings used in jet engines,
cars and wind turbines, mid-market versions would be suitable
for items that don't need to operate at such high speeds or
where higher levels of noise and vibration are tolerated.
"It's like going to a fast-food restaurant," said SKF Chief
Executive Tom Johnstone. "You still expect good food and good
quality, but you don't expect the same exotic quality in a pizza
place as you would get in a Michelin star restaurant."
For all, the appeal is not just market expansion. It also
protects their premium products by creating a tougher market
environment for - and giving them an opportunity to learn more
about - their upcoming rivals.
"One of the benefits we get is that it enables us to go head
to head with some of these players and understand how they are
developing," said SKF's Johnstone.
This is particularly important in China, which is moving up
the quality ladder in the machinery market under the auspices of
the government's 12th five-year plan and as state-owned
enterprises are restructured and privatised, improving the
status of the private sector.
The biggest Chinese bearings makers include Wafangdian
, LYC Bearing Corporation and C&U Group.
"I would say that there is no other choice but to relate to
this development. And it is really Darwinian to keep up with it,
and to adapt to it," said Frederic Cho, one of Sweden's leading
China experts, who runs a consultancy firm after several years
as Special Advisor on China at Handelsbanken Capital Markets.
Sandvik also hopes that new customers will eventually move
up the value tree to become consumers of its premium range.
France's Schneider Electric has been in the mid-market
segment for many years, and a further expansion was a key
priority in its latest company programme launched in 2012.
Starting out in China, the company has become a big player
in the mid-market in countries like Brazil and India, while also
growing in other emerging economies.
"The profile of Schneider is to grow. We want to be a
fast-growth company, so we believe that it's very important to
capture this mid-market," said Olivier Blum, executive vice
president of the Retail Division at Schneider Electric.
TWO-WAY STREET
The opportunities are not only visible from the West,
however.
Chinese construction equipment maker Sany Heavy Industry
, a huge player in the domestic market, has expanded
overseas with the 2012 acquisition of German concrete machinery
maker Putzmeister an important building block.
Sweden's Volvo hitched an early ride on that same
trend in 2007 by buying a majority in China's SDLG, which makes
wheel loaders - giant-wheeled vehicles used to push, lift and
load earth and other heavy materials. It is now eyeing global
expansion of SDLG's mid-market products. Currently selling
across much of Asia, Latin America and Africa, it began
producing in Brazil last year, the first country outside China.
"You could say that Brazil is a bit of the reference market
outside China where you also have this mid-market being quite
strong," said Eberhard Wedekind, executive vice president of
sales at Volvo Construction Equipment (VCE).
SDLG has also made a soft launch in North America, where
Wedekind said they were reaching parts of the market that would
have been inaccessible to Volvo's own pricier premium range.
Cho expects a trend towards more alliances between Western
and Chinese firms in coming years, supporting Western companies'
growth in China while helping Chinese firms to expand abroad and
escape from the cheapest and most precarious market segment at
home.
"I bet that if we meet in 10 years," said Atlas Copco's
Leten, "you will have a situation in China where the mid-market
becomes bigger due to the low end disappearing."
"Because that's just not 'good enough'. People don't want to
have a car that breaks down too often or a car that is not safe.
These things won't be accepted."
(Editing by Will Waterman)