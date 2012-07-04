VIENNA, July 4 Austria's parliament ratified the euro zone's 500 billion euro ($630 billion) ESM permanent bailout fund on Wednesday, as the bloc slowly gathers support for the scheme meant to take effect on July 10.

Support of 90 percent of the euro zone's capital base is required for the European Stability Mechanism to come into being. Austria accounts for just under 3 percent.

($1 = 0.7933 euros)

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Fredrik Dahl)