VIENNA Nov 15 The euro zone's rescue fund
should not be allowed to recapitalise struggling banks directly
because it would be impossible to enforce conditions placed on
such aid, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said.
"The ESM (European Stability Mechanism) is not suitable for
directly recapitalising banks," she told a capital markets
conference. "Because we would then have no chance of issuing
conditions. We can only issue conditions to governments, not to
individual banks."
Fekter added that there were signs that the Czech Republic
would sign the European Union's fiscal pact, which obliges
governments to balance their budgets or face sanctions.
