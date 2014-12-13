VIENNA Dec 13 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker warned Britain not to discriminate against
workers from fellow EU countries and said any moves to restrict
the free movement of people could ultimately harm capital flows
into London's financial centre.
His remarks during a panel discussion on Austrian television
came after British Premier David Cameron laid out a blueprint
for restricting EU migrants' access to welfare benefits but
stopped short of proposing quotas if Britain felt too many
people were settling in the country.
"This fundamental right of free movement of workers cannot
be questioned existentially because if you question the free
movement of workers, Great Britain has to know that one day the
free movement of capital will also have to be called into
question," Juncker said.
He said the Commission wanted to discuss the matter calmly
with Britain but added that migrants from eastern European
countries go to other EU states to work and should not be
treated as criminals.
"One should stop - especially Britain, which was always for
expansion of the European Union - discriminating against
countries only because it comes across well in the current
context if you beat up on others," he said.
"I am strictly against that one should - and this is the key
point - act as if all Poles, all Romanians, all Bulgarians who
are on the European labour market are doing this out of a
basically criminal disposition. These are people who are working
to get paid," Juncker said.
A spokeswoman at the office of the British prime minister
declined to comment.
Under the European Union's freedom of movement rules, EU
citizens are entitled to work anywhere in the bloc. That has
seen hundreds of thousands of EU nationals come to work in
Britain, which has the group's fastest-growing economy.
