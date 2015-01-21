DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 It is "very hard to say" whether European countries that adopted the euro are better off because of the single currency, UBS Chairman Axel Weber said on Wednesday.

Weber, the former president of the German Bundesbank, told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the euro zone was paying the price for a "mismatch" between a single monetary policy and a lack of fiscal integration.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin)