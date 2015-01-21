BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 It is "very hard to say" whether European countries that adopted the euro are better off because of the single currency, UBS Chairman Axel Weber said on Wednesday.
Weber, the former president of the German Bundesbank, told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the euro zone was paying the price for a "mismatch" between a single monetary policy and a lack of fiscal integration.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.