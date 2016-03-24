* Huge redemptions and expanded QE to hit SSA in April
LONDON, March 24 (IFR) - The sovereign, supranational and
agency market is expected to be flooded with several billion
euros of additional buying interest in April, potentially
introducing further severe distortions and making the primary
market difficult to navigate.
A record level of European government bond redemptions and
an expanded European Central Bank quantitative easing programme
are expected to create a demand/supply imbalance in April of
100bn - at the very least.
This is likely to make a normally stable market much more
unpredictable, and in the worst case could create a similar
situation to this time last year, when bonds rallied to record
levels and made new issues extremely challenging.
On that occasion, the primary market was severely disrupted,
a situation highlighted by Europe's most liquid
government-backed institutions, KfW and EIB, both falling short
of a benchmark size on new deals for the first time in their
bond issuance history.
"In April we see a huge volume of government redemptions,
delivering a massive amount of net cash back into the markets,"
said Lee Cumbes, head of public sector at Barclays.
"Of course, there is potential for an extra squeeze lower in
yield, all else being equal, and in that scenario investor
behaviour becomes a bit more unpredictable," he said.
REPEAT OF 2015?
European government bonds are already trading at extremely
low - in many cases negative - yields as a direct consequence of
the ECB's quantitative easing measures.
When the QE programme was first announced in March 2015, a
rally of unprecedented proportions followed, culminating in
German development bank KfW briefly trading inside German Bunds.
Though that extraordinary situation corrected itself as they
year wore on, KfW is beginning to creep up on its guarantor once
again. The agency's five-year bond - a 1.625% Jan 2021 trade -
is now just 13bp over Bunds from a more normal 20bp spread a
month earlier.
Now that the asset purchase programme has been increased by
20bn to 80bn a month starting in April, there are concerns
that the situation could worsen significantly.
The ECB also lifted the cap on its ownership of the
outstanding stock of supra and agency bonds to 50% from 33%,
suggesting it will continue to target this class of borrower.
The effect is expected to be most pronounced in the first
three months of the expanded programme.
The ECB expanded the programme to include corporate bonds
beginning in June, meaning that for three months the extra 20bn
will have to be spent primarily on public sector names that are
already on the ECB's shopping list.
In addition, April will see 145bn of redemptions and 27bn
of coupon payments from European governments. There will also be
18bn of redemptions and 4bn of coupon payments from the seven
largest European supranational and agency names, according to
figures from ING.
After taking supply into account, it amounts to a payback of
about 100bn, easily the largest net payback of the year, said
Padhraic Garvey, global head of debt and rates strategy at ING.
"All things considered that's quite a chunky combination of
coupons and redemptions and would be extremely supportive for
bond markets," he said.
THIN ICE
Last year's ECB-fueled rally in SSA bonds led many investors
- particularly real-money buyers - to flee the sector and
precipitated a sharp, shocking selloff in Bunds.
There are concerns that a similar selloff could occur if the
situation plays itself out in the same way as real-money
accounts have only just returned to European government bond
syndications in force.
This month, fund managers, insurers and pension funds
between them took almost 43% of a Belgium 3.5bn 1.6% June 2047
bond. Subsequently, they bought 41% of a Finland 4bn 0.5% April
2026 bond and 67.5% of a Spain 5bn 2.9% October 2046 bond.
Given that insurers and pension funds in particular have
specific targets for returns, increasingly negative yields could
drive those accounts away again.
"Issuance has been very strong this year so far, but I still
feel we are skating on thin ice," said one SSA syndicate
official. "Liquidity has been a concern for some time now and it
will only get worse."
