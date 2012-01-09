* German chancellor urges rapid Greek package
BERLIN, Jan 9 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel warned Greece on Monday it would not be possible to give
further aid without rapid progress on its second rescue package,
including a voluntary write-down on Greek debt held by private
creditors.
"We must see progress on the voluntary restructuring of Greek
debt," Merkel told a joint news conference with French President
Nicolas Sarkozy in Berlin.
"From our point of view, the second Greek aid package
including this restructuring, must be in place quickly.
Otherwise it won't be possible to pay out the next tranche for
Greece."
Merkel said she would talk about Greece with International
Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde in Berlin on Tuesday.
Banks, insurers and investment funds have been negotiating
with the Greek government for weeks on a bond swap scheme which
aims to cut its debt-to-GDP ratio to 120 percent from roughly
160 percent currently.
Under the plan, private creditors are being asked to
voluntary accept a nominal 50 percent cut in the value of their
Greek bond holdings in return for a mix of cash and new bonds,
although there are suggestions that may not now be enough.
The private sector involvement is a key part of a new 130
billion euro bailout package that needs to be in place by March
to ensure Greece does not default on its massive debt.
But talks are not progressing as fast as hoped. Complicating
matters, European Central Bank policymaker Athanasios Orphanides
called last week for the private sector deal to be scrapped and
an adviser to the German finance ministry said plans for a 50
percent writedown were insufficient.
TOBIN TAX
The German and French leaders said they were making progress
on a "fiscal compact" for closer convergence on economic policy
in Europe to avoid future debt crises.
Berlin and Paris are looking at how to speed up payments
into the euro zone's permanent euro zone bailout scheme
(European Stability Mechanism), which has been brought forward a
year to mid-2012, Merkel added.
Sarkozy, who is trailing in opinion polls ahead of a
two-round presidential election in April and May, is pushing
aggressively for a new levy on financial transactions, or "Tobin
tax".
Britain says it will veto such a tax at EU level unless it
is adopted on a global scale, fearful of the impact in the City
of London financial centre. The issue could split the European
Union at a summit planned for Jan. 30.
Sarkozy vowed last week that France would push ahead with
the tax unilaterally if other Europeans dither, and told
reporters in Berlin: "If we don't set the example, it will not
be done."
"We have no doubt we are going to start a trend in the euro
zone for everyone to adopt this tax, which is exactly what is
needed," he said.
French daily Le Monde said Sarkozy's government might limit
its ambitions for the tax to a levy on share purchases, and
leave taxes on derivatives and/or bonds until a later stage.
Merkel took a characteristically more cautious approach,
saying she had long favoured such a tax which would ideally be
adopted by all 27 European Union members. But she acknowledged
differences within her government on the issue and said finance
ministers should deliver a report on it by March at the latest.
GROWTH AND JOBS PRIORITY
Merkel and Sarkozy discussed how to boost growth and jobs
against an unfavourable backdrop of harsh austerity and mounting
funding tensions in the banking sector.
Germany's economy keeps showing it can withstand the crisis,
with a rise in exports reported on Monday and the labour market
thriving.
But employment is a pressing issue for Sarkozy ahead of the
presidential vote. French jobless claims are at their highest
level in 12 years and the country on course for a record trade
deficit in 2011.
Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Monday France's
fiscal gap would probably be narrower than forecast this year
but he did not rule out new deficit-cutting measures.
"The chancellor and myself are fully aware that the priority
at the moment is growth, employment and the competitiveness of
our continent," said Sarkozy, citing the need to use European
funding for growth measures, but without naming specific plans.
There was little news from the brief Franco-German summit to
boost the euro, which had crawled back from a fresh
16-month low against the dollar ahead of the talks but with
markets expecting further declines on persisting euro debt
concerns.
Market unease was reflected on Monday in the first ever
negative auction yield on six-month German government debt, with
investors paying 0.0122 percent for the privilege of parking
funds with Berlin until July.
After Merkel's talks with IMF chief Lagarde on Tuesday she
receives Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Wednesday. The
Italian, French and German leaders meet again in Italy on Jan.
20, before a Jan. 23 EU finance ministers meeting and the Jan.
30 EU summit.