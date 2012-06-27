* PM Katainen strongly opposed to eurobonds
* Finns Party support falls but may recover on weak economy
By Ritsuko Ando
HELSINKI, June 27 Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki
Katainen sounded almost apologetic a year ago when he demanded
collateral in exchange for bailout funds for Greece.
It was the first time the Finns, who have prospered as EU
members since 1995, shedding the shadow of historically dominant
neighbours Russia and Sweden, had joined Europe's awkward squad.
Attaching strings to aid was a condition set by the Social
Democrats, his conservative party's coalition partners, and
Katainen's aides privately worried about being troublemakers in
Europe's moment of need.
It took weeks of tortuous negotiations to satisfy Helsinki's
demands, compounding financial market jitters.
Twelve months on, with the euro zone still in turmoil and
Greece nearer to the brink, Katainen no longer sounds sorry for
demanding austerity from other member states or for opposing
major steps towards closer integration that Finland considers
too risky or irresponsible, such as common euro bonds.
"Too many countries have gotten too many loans too cheaply
for too long," Katainen told Reuters this month. "We don't want
to institutionalise this unless we know everybody will follow
the rules, which hasn't been the case before."
The Finns were also quick to oppose giving the newly-elected
Greek government more time to meet fiscal targets.
Katainen's National Coalition party is the polar opposite of
the anti-euro Finns Party which rose from obscurity in the 2011
election to finish a close third, yet he too is now calling for
more fairness and fiscal responsibility in the euro zone.
Finland has dutifully obeyed the EU's fiscal criteria and is
one of the few remaining countries in the euro zone with a
triple-A credit rating from all major rating agencies.
Asked whether he would have supported Finland's entry into
the euro if he had known how the crisis would unfold, Katainen
responded with a qualified "yes".
"We would also have been stricter on how the member
countries fulfill the criteria and follow the rules," he said.
Government officials have mixed views on the latest push for
a tighter fiscal and banking union. They say a stronger central
authority could speed up decision-making and help the EU gain
credibility in financial markets, but they are reluctant to give
up more sovereignty to Brussels.
The Finns Party's charismatic leader, Timo Soini, says
Katainen would be wrong to give away more parliamentary power.
"The bailouts were philosophically wrong, deeply morally
wrong. Now they want to make those rules prevail in a banking
union, with eurobonds and more power to Brussels," he told
Reuters in an interview. "No way."
WE DID IT, WHY CAN'T YOU?
At the root of Finland's self-righteous stance is its own
experience of having recovered from a major banking crisis.
The Nordic country plunged into a deep recession in the
early 1990s after an asset price bubble burst. The economy
shrank by 10 percent, bankruptcies soared and unemployment
reached around 20 percent.
Finland, with a history of self-reliant struggle, managed to
recover without help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
But harsh austerity and punishing years of debt repayments are
fresh in the minds of ordinary Finns as well as policymakers.
Olli Rehn, the European Commission's Finnish top economic
official, has stark memories of his time as special adviser to
then Prime Minister Esko Aho from 1992 to 1993.
He recalled starting his mornings in the spring of 1993 by
nervously checking share prices and bond yields.
"I called the Treasury to ask, 'do we still have cash to pay
the bills and salaries?' The IMF was a few weeks away. We had to
take action and modernise the welfare state," he said at an IMF
panel discussion in Riga.
President Sauli Niinisto, who as finance minister led the
country's entry into the euro, says he feels Finland is wrongly
viewed as a wealthy nation reluctant to help others.
"I want to break a myth, which is that rich Finland is very
capable of giving help to poor countries," Niinisto said.
Instead, he said, the country was merely "well managed".
NOKIA ANXIETIES
Recent opinion polls suggest Euroscepticism is no longer
rising, but it is still strong enough to keep Katainen wary.
Popular support for the Finns Party, which won 19 percent in
last year's parliamentary election, is now around 15 percent,
according to the daily Helsingin Sanomat. The decline follows a
string of gaffes and racist comments by Finns Party lawmakers.
Another poll in tabloid Ilta-Sanomat showed the number of
Finns who think abandoning the markka for the euro was a mistake
fell to 32 percent in May from 37 percent in December.
Analysts say an economic slowdown and further chaos in the
euro zone could easily stir resentment and help the Finns Party
regain momentum.
There's already a worry that this small economy faces
tougher times ahead, with flagship technology firm Nokia
bleeding market share to rivals like Apple and Samsung.
The Finnish mobile phone maker announced a new round of
layoffs this month to preserve cash. Of the 10,000 extra job
cuts, around 3,700 will be in Finland.
Traditional manufacturing sectors like paper and pulp are
also struggling to compete with more nimble Asian rivals, and
Soini said Finland's membership of the strong euro was hurting
rather than helping domestic manufacturers.
"Foreign exchange, the euro, has destroyed the forest
industry," he said.
Finland posted a current account deficit of 1.3 billion
euros in 2011 due to slower export growth, and the central bank
expects the deficit to continue for another few years.
With the competitive decline of once-mighty export
manufacturers and a rapidly ageing population, economists say
the 5.4 million Finns may need to prepare for later retirement
or lower pensions.
Matti Vanhanen, prime minister from 2003 to 2010, said it
was understandable for Finns to resent bailouts but they should
look beyond that and embrace policies such as liberalised labour
that will help Europe --and Finland-- regain competitiveness.
"With globalisation and the rising powers of Asia there is
the fear that in Europe we will not temporarily but permanently
lose our standard of living. We should realise this," he said.
"The lack of competitiveness --that's the basic reason for the
crisis."