AMSTERDAM, April 25 The Netherlands' national
prosecutor's office said on Saturday it had detained three
suspects as part of a French-led investigation into illegal
trading in horse meat.
Dutch prosecutors said in a statement the three had been
detained after searches of 15 buildings across the country. The
investigation is being coordinated in several countries by the
European Union agency Eurojust.
Eurojust said in a separate statement dated Friday that
actions had been underway in several European countries to stop
"an organised criminal network involved in trade in illegal
horsemeat".
According to the Eurojust statement, French authorities
believe 4,700 horses unfit for human consumption were
slaughtered and sold as food between 2010 and 2013. French
authorities alone have uncovered falsified identification
documents for 400 horses.
Documents and assets were seized from an unidentified
company in the south of the Netherlands, Dutch prosecutors said.
"The company and its owner are suspected of forgery and
improper importation of horses without valid identification,"
prosecutors said.
The horses are believed to have been given falsified
documents and then illegally re-exported, proseuctors said.
Police and food inspectors in Belgium, Germany, Ireland,
Luxembourg and Britain also conducted unspecified actions in the
same investigation this week, Eurojust said.
