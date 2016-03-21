FRANKFURT, March 21 The amount of leverage taken on by private equity and hedge funds should be kept under control as it has the potential to jeopardise the stability of the European financial system, the European Central Bank's vice-president said on Monday.

"First, we need to develop a framework to better control the leverage of alternative investment funds in the European Union," Vítor Constâncio said during a speech in London.

"Given that the use of leverage by investment funds could create and amplify systemic risk, it is important that we ensure that leverage remains within acceptable limits."

To read the full speech, click: here (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)