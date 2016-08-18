AMSTERDAM Aug 18 The average annual management
charge rate paid by European investors to their mutual fund
manager fell more than 8 percent over the last three years,
investment research firm Morningstar said in a report.
The average yearly fee is now 1 percent of the assets, down
from just under 1.1 percent in 2013. The study, which looked at
thousands of funds across all European countries, did not look
at exchange traded funds and excluded trading costs.
Growing demand to invest using tracker funds underpinned the
price fall, author Nikolaj Holdt Mikkelsen said. Such funds
often charge a full percentage point less than actively managed
funds, but still form just 10 percent of the total market.
The move to passive comes as many active funds struggle to
outperform and as regulatory change forces funds to be more open
about the fees they charge, with investors increasingly aware of
how fees impact long-term performance, Mikkelsen said
Fees varied significantly by country, with investors in
Italy and Belgium paying on average 1.42 percent and 1.47
respectively, while those in Switzerland paid just 0.62 percent.
British and Dutch investors had both seen large declines in
costs over the three-year period, mostly due to the introduction
of rules separating trading commissions from fund management
costs.
Total fees earned by European funds were 61 billion euros
($69 billion) in 2016, up from 53 billion euros in 2013,
Mikkelsen said, because overall fund assets under managment
increased.
($1 = 0.8840 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Simon Jessop, Greg
Mahlich)