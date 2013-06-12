DUBLIN, June 12 The European Union and the
United States should align their rules for money market funds to
avoid European funds relocating across the Atlantic, a senior
regulator in Ireland said on Wednesday.
Unlike the United States, the EU is considering imposing a
cash buffer on major money market funds as part of efforts to
regulate the shadow banking industry, which deals in trillions
of dollars in assets, but operates outside the mainstream
banking sector.
At a conference in Dublin, Patrick Brady, director of policy
and risk at the Irish central bank, warned that a divergent
approach could create more problems for European regulators.
"There should be sufficient alignment across the Atlantic so
that there is no distortion in the location of money market
funds; money market funds located in the U.S. or indeed in
Cayman, can invest in European banks and, therefore, present as
much of a systemic risk for Europe as money market funds located
in Europe," he said.
Money market funds hold short term financial instruments
such as deposits and commercial paper and are used by big
companies to park money and manage cash flows.
During the 2007-09 financial crisis a rush of withdrawals
from money market funds helped to freeze bank and corporate
funding markets, putting regulators under pressure to reduce the
risks posed by the sector.
Last week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
proposed sweeping changes to the structure of its $2.9 trillion
money market funds industry, including the possibility of
liquidity fees.
"The SEC's consultation document is tremendously detailed
and runs to almost 700 pages," said Brady. "The money market
funds reform debate on this side of the Atlantic is, so far,
lacking in this level of detailed analysis."
Brady said the Financial Stability Board, the regulatory
task force for the G20 group of economies, and global securities
regulator, the International Organisation of Securities
Commissions (IOSCO) could possibly take up the issue if the
United States and Europe could not align their regulatory
approaches.
Along with France and Luxembourg, Ireland is a major centre
for the 1 trillion euro money market fund industry in Europe and
fears tougher EU rules will trigger an exodus of funds from the
region.
The European Commission has not yet issued its formal
proposal to regulate money markets but under a draft law, a copy
of which was obtained by Reuters last month, about half of the
region's money market funds would have to hold three percent of
the value of their fund in cash to help shield them from the
risk of a run by investors.
The industry is hoping for a last minute change of heart by
the EU's European Commission, which is writing the draft law
that will need approval from EU states and the European
Parliament to take effect.
But an EU official, speaking to Reuters on condition of
anonymity, said last month that the buffer was likely to remain
in the final proposal, due later this month, but funds could be
given time to reach that level.