By Chris Vellacott and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, April 2 A raft of un-coordinated reforms
demanded by the United States, the European Union and Britain
threatens to shrink Europe's investment industry to a handful of
huge players, denting a campaign for lower fund fees and
squeezing investor choice.
After surviving huge outflows triggered by the financial
crisis, fund managers are wrestling with a barrage of new rules
dictating how they attract, manage and earn money.
But complying with the changes is proving expensive, and
those fund firms already struggling to put a floor under falling
margins look likely to ask investors to pick up the tab.
"We're spending much more in areas like compliance, spending
much more on technology to meet regulatory requirements. We're
redesigning funds to meet new requirements so there's a real
cost," said Michael Dobson, CEO of Britain's largest fund firm
Schroders, in an interview with Reuters.
"The challenges may be much tougher for a small firm than
for us. I think that's probably rather likely," he added.
The motley mix of regulation faced by fund managers includes
FATCA - a U.S. initiative cracking down on international tax
dodging, which will force non-U.S. institutions to root out
clients who may be eligible for U.S. taxes from 2013.
After the Lehman and MF Global disasters, regulators also
want to impose stricter liability on custodians who look after
investor cash, making safekeeping more expensive in future.
The EU meanwhile is revising pension fund rules in its
Institutions for Occupational Retirement Provision directive,
and may compel funds to hold larger capital reserves, bumping
costs up further.
And in Britain, reforms on retail product sales are
coinciding with an overhaul of the entire regulatory
infrastructure, with fund managers soon to answer to a new
watchdog known as the Financial Conduct Authority.
LITTLE CHOICE
European Commission officials are carrying out an impact
assessment of the combined effect of all the European rule
changes, but few expect a slowdown or rethink, leaving managers
little choice but to comply or face the consequences.
"The one thing no-one has ever suggested is that regulation
is a burden on the good guys. It's not a burden on the bad guys.
They won't complain anyway. Put more regulation on and they
still won't comply," said Peter Hargreaves, founder of
Hargreaves Lansdown.
The cost of running a fund manager has soared in recent
years as the outlay on property, staffing and technology as well
as compliance has risen faster than the volume of net new client
assets, forcing top executives to rein in spending to keep
margins intact and shareholders on side.
Executives who have built up large investment managers over
decades say today's regulation costs would have stifled their
budding enterprises, and could be discouraging entrepreneurs
from emulating their experiences.
"The regulatory burden is definitely a barrier to entry ...
I'm not sure anybody would set out on that journey today," said
David Bellamy, CEO of St James's Place, founded 20 years
ago and now running 30 billion pounds of funds.
Hargreaves, who co-founded FTSE 100-listed investment
manager Hargreaves Lansdown in 1981 in the spare bedroom of his
house in Bristol, says entry to the UK market is now limited to
large firms prepared to take on years of losses.
"You would need to be a massive organisation with incredibly
long pockets, prepared to run the business for many years before
it turned profitable," he said.
RISING COSTS
Others warn that European fund management fees will take far
longer to fall towards U.S. levels, where the investment market
is more competitive and often cheaper, because progress in
cutting fees will be offset by rising compliance costs.
"The likelihood that fees decrease as they should and as
they are in the U.S. are very limited," said Jean-Baptiste de
Franssu, ex-head of European funds industry association EFAMA,
who now heads up asset management strategic consultant INCIPIT.
After a slew of mis-selling scandals, regulators are
increasing oversight on how investment products are sold.
In Britain, financial services selling is being overhauled
to replace a commission-based model, with a structure based on
fees paid by the client for investment advice in a process known
as the Retail Distribution Review (RDR).
But the recommended changes are likely to ramp up pressure
on small fund firms and financial advisors, many of whom cannot
afford to charge lower fees to hold on to clients.
A survey of UK wealth managers by analysts Compeer found the
industry spent about 10 percent of income on compliance in 2010,
a cost which swallowed up half of net profit for some firms.
In 2010, UK wealth managers were forced to up their spending
on preparing for RDR by 50 percent, Compeer said.
Data gathered by Skandia UK, part of the wealth management
business of Old Mutual, with 272.6 billion of funds
under management, illustrated the dilemma faced by some
financial advisors (FAs) as RDR nears.
The number of financial advisors intending to operate solely
as independent advisory firms after RDR has dropped 24 percent
since the first quarter of 2011, with more advisors leaning
towards restricted advice - subject to less onerous regulation.
Skandia said firms were evaluating what business model would
be most cost-effective for them and the majority of their
clients, with 17 percent of the advisors surveyed still unsure
how they will position their business in the future.
"There will undoubtedly be a material cost to being
independent compared to restricted, and the transparency RDR
brings means this cost will be even more visible to clients,"
Skandia said.