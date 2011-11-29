BERLIN Nov 29 Representatives of more
than 20 European national lotteries are due to meet in Amsterdam
on Tuesday to discuss plans for a new transnational European
lottery, German daily Bild reported, without citing sources.
It said the new lottery -- called Euro Jackpot -- will be
offered in countries including Germany, Italy, Denmark, the
Netherlands, Slovenia and Finland and will be available from
March 23, 2012.
Bild said the new lottery will have a guaranteed weekly
jackpot of 10 million euros ($13.4 million), with a maximum sum
of 90 million euros, and the chances of winning the top prize
will be one in 59 million, Bild said.
By comparison, it said the biggest jackpot in the German
national lottery, which offers odds of one in 139 million, was
45.3 million euros.
There is already a similar lottery -- Euromillions --
offered in countries including France, Spain, Britain, Austria
and Switzerland.
Last month, a couple from eastern England became Britain's
third largest jackpot winners after winning more than 100
million pounds ($155 million) in the Euromillions draw.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
($1 = 0.6433 British pounds)
