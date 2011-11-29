BERLIN Nov 29 Representatives of more than 20 European national lotteries are due to meet in Amsterdam on Tuesday to discuss plans for a new transnational European lottery, German daily Bild reported, without citing sources.

It said the new lottery -- called Euro Jackpot -- will be offered in countries including Germany, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Finland and will be available from March 23, 2012.

Bild said the new lottery will have a guaranteed weekly jackpot of 10 million euros ($13.4 million), with a maximum sum of 90 million euros, and the chances of winning the top prize will be one in 59 million, Bild said.

By comparison, it said the biggest jackpot in the German national lottery, which offers odds of one in 139 million, was 45.3 million euros.

There is already a similar lottery -- Euromillions -- offered in countries including France, Spain, Britain, Austria and Switzerland.

Last month, a couple from eastern England became Britain's third largest jackpot winners after winning more than 100 million pounds ($155 million) in the Euromillions draw. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) ($1 = 0.6433 British pounds) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Myra MacDonald)