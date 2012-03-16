LONDON, March 16 European gas demand will
see tepid growth in 2012 for the first time since December 2010
when fallout from the economic downturn setback industrial
consumption, but will not rebound to pre-crisis 2008 levels
before 2018, analysts from Societe Generale said on
Friday.
Extended recession and euro zone debt fears have led to
factory closures across Europe and will continue to restrain gas
and electricity consumption, the bank said.
France, Portugal, Spain, Britain, the Netherlands and Italy,
which together make up 61 percent of European Union gas demand,
will burn 2.5 percent more gas this year than last, according to
a research note.
February gas demand rocketed 14.4 percent as bitter cold
swept across the continent, but the short-lived boost offered
limited overall support, with consumption since January up just
1 percent, below the 1.7 percent expected, the bank said.
"Confirming our views that gas demand should continue to be
tepid in 2012," lead analyst Thierry Bros said.
"For 2012, our model shows an increase in gas demand (up 2.5
percent year-on-year), due entirely to our forecasts being
weather neutral (an average 2012 vs a mild 2011)," he added.
Despite the worst February cold spell in decades, "demand
seems to continue to be tepid."
Electricity consumption is 2.5 percent higher year-to-date
than in 2011 thanks to the extreme cold that gripped Europe in
early February, SocGen said.