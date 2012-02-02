* Supply cuts affect Italy, Poland, Slovakia and Austria

* Echoes of 2009'S Russia-Ukraine gas dispute emerge

* Slovakia reports 30 percent cut in gas supply

* German utility says supplies ample

By Oleg Vukmanovic

LONDON, Feb 2 Several European countries reported reduced flows of Russian gas on Thursday, as bitter cold caused soaring demand, and although overall supplies were adequate the issue had echoes of a 2009 crisis caused by tensions between Moscow and Ukraine.

The European Union's executive Commission has said supplies to Italy via the Austrian border are down by a tenth. Poland reported a 7 percent decline, and Slovakia said it suffered a 30 percent drop.

Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom voiced surprise, saying it was sending as much gas as it could spare to Europe and that Ukraine, across which the fuel flows through pipelines, must be taking more than its contracted share.

Ukraine flatly rejected the suggestion, saying it was only taking its allocated share.

"Our company has increased gas supplies to European countries ... to the maximum in the middle of a harsh winter in Russia and Europe," Alexander Medvedev, who heads Gazprom's exporting arm, said in a statement.

"Ukraine is currently taking gas at the annual pace of 60 billion cubic metres, which is significantly above contracted levels," Medvedev said.

Ukrainian company Naftogaz quickly replied with a statement denying any contract violations.

"State energy firm Naftogaz guarantees that it will meet the schedule on natural gas supplies to European countries and domestic consumers," Naftogaz said.

In January 2009, Gazprom suspended gas flows via a pipeline to Europe that passes through Ukraine, accusing the transit state of siphoning off supplies and not paying its bills. The interruption in supplies caused widespread disruption and hardship, notably in Bulgaria.

The European Commission earlier this week linked the reports of the latest reduction in Russian gas supplies to the levels of demand and extreme cold in the country, which can limit the pace at which gas can be pumped from underground storage.

"MUCH BETTER POSITION"

Utilities in Germany, Britain, Austria, France and some other countries have ample gas supplies in storage following mild temperatures during most of the winter.

The European Union, made wary by the experience of previous supply disruptions, has also taken measures to ensure increased levels of storage and improved infrastructure so available supplies can be shared between member states.

"Whatever the cause of the disruption, we are in a much better position today than when previous crises happened," EU Energy Commission spokeswoman Marlene Holzner said.

Among importers, Italy cut its estimates of gas flow from Russia throughout Thursday after it also received less than requested on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The latest forecast pegs inflows from Russia at 82.4 million cubic metres from an earlier estimate of 87.0 mcm and well below the 108.9 mcm it requested.

The European Commission said Austria, Italy, Slovakia and Poland had notified it that they had received reduced volumes.

It said the reductions from Austria, Italy and Slovakia had been by around 10 percent on Wednesday, but did not have updated figures for Thursday.

Poland said it secured the same volume of Russian gas as it usually receives after it paid Germany to send back some of its Russian gas by reversing pipeline flows, the Commission said.

Gas prices in Europe's biggest gas market, Britain, which does not depend on Russian gas, rose to levels not seen since January 2009.

But E.ON Ruhrgas, Germany's market leader, said supplies were ample. Customers were drawing more gas than usual because of the freeze but the situation was well under control, said a spokesman from Essen.