LONDON Nov 12 European energy companies faced
with falling profits are turning up the pressure on long-term
suppliers such as Russia and Qatar to amend long-term,
oil-indexed sales of gas.
Recession and market liberalisation measures by the European
Commission have caused oil and gas prices to diverge, costing
utilities billions.
Disputes, re-negotiations and arbitration have led producers
to temporarily grant discounts on gas supplies. Some have
lowered prices and others have linked supplies to prices at
Europe's freely traded spot gas trading hubs.
Some utilities also want greater flexibility by being able
to reduce supplies beyond minimum contracted levels during times
of low demand.
Many negotiations are still under way.
Here are some recent gas contract disputes and recently
signed spot-indexed gas supply deals:
- Gazprom in November gave Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG a
more than 15 percent discount on long-term supplies.
- RWE Transgas, the Czech unit of Germany's RWE,
in late October won a take-or-pay dispute with Russia's Gazprom
over long-term gas contracts, it said without giving
further details.
- Earlier in the same month, Italy's Edison won a dispute
with Eni to review the price of its long-term gas
contract with Libya, expecting a 250 million euro boost in
EBITDA on its 2012 accounts.
- UK utility Centrica signed a 2.4 billion cubic
metre, three-year gas supply deal with the UK arm of Russian
export monopoly Gazprom in September. Gas deliveries will be
priced entirely against the UK's freely traded spot gas market.
- BP is open to offering 16 billion cubic metres of
gas annually from its giant field in Azerbaijan to some European
buyers fully linked to spot prices.
- Edison in September won a 450 million euro discount on
liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from Qatari exporter
RasGas, and expects to receive cheaper supplies going forward.
- Eni agreed with Russian gas exporter Gazprom to
revamp its long-term gas supply contracts in March.
- German utility E.ON secured a major price cut
on its long-term supplies of Russian gas in July, expecting the
settlement to boost half-year results by 1 billion euros. [ID:
nL6E8I3500]
- Greek company DEPA said in August 2011 it had won cheaper
gas supplies from Gazprom earlier that year.
- In July 2011 Edison successfully challenged Gazprom to
reduce the cost of its long-term gas supplies.
