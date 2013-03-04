* UK gas prices rise 50 pct to 108 pence per therm
LONDON, March 4 A number of unplanned outages at
oil and gas facilities in the North Sea pushed British gas
prices to a five-year high on Monday and supported benchmark
Brent oil prices.
Norway, the largest gas exporter to Britain, cut flows to
the UK on Monday due to an unplanned outage at the Nyhamna
plant, while a hydrocarbon leak at a North Sea facility reduced
export to one of Britain's main gas terminals.
The unexpected outages come on top of extremely low gas
storage levels, depleted after weeks of below-average winter
weather.
The supply cuts and continuing cold weather caused a 50
percent spike in UK gas prices that touched a five-year high of
108 pence per therm.
"The surge highlights the UK's fundamental issues with
regards to energy security seeing that we have limited
long-range storage capacity compared with most European
countries, making it difficult to truly capture the benefits of
the relatively cheaper gas prices as we can only store small
amounts," said Serge Mozadila, energy market analyst at LG
Energy group.
Short-term Brent crude prices traded at $110 per barrel on
Monday and were supported by the shutdown of the UK Brent oil
pipeline following a hydrocarbon leak in one of the legs of
TAQA's Cormorant Alpha platform.
The Buzzard oil field, the largest contributor to the
Forties crude blend, has also been producing below capacity due
to a technical problem and started a four-day maintenance
shutdown on Friday.
The shutdown also forced Total to halt all oil and gas
exports from its Alwyn Area, which comprises five fields: Alwyn
North, Dunbar, Ellon, Grant and Nuggets.
Britain's domestic oil and gas output has fallen around two
thirds since 2000, increasing the $2.5 trillion economy's
dependence on imports and its vulnerability to events outside of
its control.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)