John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst.
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 17 "A price increase is not a supply
crisis and not a justification for intervening in the market
under the pretext of security of supply," the European
Commission warned member states on Thursday as it outlined how
markets would be effected if gas deliveries are cut this winter
as a result of the dispute between Russia and Ukraine.
Gas prices could double as a result of a shutdown in transit
shipments, according to the International Energy Agency, but the
European Commission insists they must be allowed to rise to
promote fuel switching and reduce non-essential demand as well
as attract additional LNG cargoes to replace lost supplies from
Russia.
EU officials have modelled the impact of a six-month
shutdown in Russian deliveries during an average winter but with
a two-week cold snap in February when demand is typically
highest and gas stocks would be depleted.
Unsurprisingly, the worst-hit countries would be in eastern
and south-eastern Europe, though Finland and the Baltic states
would also be hit if the transit dispute led to a complete
cessation of all Russian gas exports to the EU (Commission
communication on "Short term resilience of the European gas
system" Sep 16).
Countries in central and western Europe would not experience
a significant direct disruption. But the Atlantic and
Mediterranean coasts are where most of the Union's import
terminals for receiving LNG are located.
The Commission therefore wants member states in central and
western Europe to allow the market mechanism to work and prices
to rise, even if worse-hit members in the east and southeast are
forced to introduce non-market measures to reduce consumption
and reserve scarce supplies for priority customers.
LET PRICES WORK
"The sequencing of ... measures is important and it is
crucial that the market functions as long as possible," the
Commission warned. "Where the market works, price signals will
attract new deliveries of gas, mainly LNG, to the EU and within
the EU to those countries where scarcity is greatest."
There is more than enough LNG and shipping capacity to meet
any shortfall from Russia, according to the Commission. But the
Commission warned member states not to prevent gas flowing
across borders and reminded them of their legal obligation not
to introduce measures that "unduly restrict the flow of gas
within the internal market" ("Security of Gas Supply
Regulation," Article 11(5), Oct 2010).
All member states and neighbouring countries have
contingency plans for dealing with a severe interruption in gas
supplies.
Where district heating systems and power plants have
dual-fuel capability, they would be ordered to switch to burning
diesel, fuel oil or coal to save gas. Strategic diesel
stockpiles might be released in some circumstances to meet
increased demand for liquid fuel.
If that was still not enough, gas supplies would be cut to
non-essential customers, such as steelmakers, to give priority
to "protected customers" like households, hospitals and schools.
Gas shortages in some eastern and south-eastern countries
could be so severe that national governments have no choice but
to order fuel switching and rationing, but the EU wants them to
let gas prices rise first to conserve as much gas as possible by
allowing the price mechanism to work.
In western and central Europe, the Commission wants the
whole adjustment to be carried out through price changes.
EU officials worry national emergency plans focus only on
the domestic supply-demand balance and do not consider knock-on
effects on other member states, so actions taken by one member
state could worsen the situation elsewhere.
Some national plans are actually inconsistent with one
another, since member states are relying on the same alternative
supplies, thus double-counting available gas. The Commission
therefore wants national regulators to take a cooperative
approach.
By relying on the price mechanism as much as possible and
discouraging restrictions on gas flows between member states and
neighbouring countries, the Commission wants to avoid a
situation where non-priority customers in one state continue to
be served while protected customers in another get cut off.
Cooperation and relying as much as possible on the market
would benefit everyone.
"Calm, market-based management of the supply crisis in
member states less affected (by the interruption of gas
supplies) will have an overall beneficial effect for the EU" and
neighbouring states like Turkey and in the Balkans, the
Commission concluded.
While that is to some extent an aspiration, EU authorities
will apply intense peer pressure on national governments to
avoid taking steps which are unhelpful and are likely to
threaten action under the internal market supply security
regulations.
Any interruption in gas flows from Russia this winter would
be painful for consumers across the EU and in neighbouring
areas, but an uncooperative response is a sure way to make it
much worse.
