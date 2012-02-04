* Exports flows back to normal after reduction
* Plans to increase overall shipments to Europe
* Putin asks Gazprom for "maximum efforts"
* Norway flows to UK healthy
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Henning Gloystein
MOSCOW/LONDON, Feb 4 Russian gas exporter
Gazprom has brought supplies to Europe back up to
normal after reducing them "for a few days", but it is unable to
meet increased demand amid freezing weather, a company official
told Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Saturday.
European countries had reported that Gazprom, which
responsible for around a quarter of European Union's natural gas
imports, reduced supplies to them due to a biting cold front,
while they also requested more fuel for heating.
Gazprom has been saying it had not breeched any contractual
obligations. But on Saturday its chief financial officer, Andrey
Kruglov, told Putin the company had cut gas supplies to Europe
by up to 10 percent for a few days before returning them to
normal levels.
However, the company cannot supply more gas, he said.
"We see that they are requesting more... But Gazprom at the
moment cannot supply the extra volumes our West European
partners are asking for," Kruglov told Putin.
The shortfall in supplies was a reminder of the Russian gas
supply halts to Europe at the height of winter in 2006 and 2009
due to a spat between Russia and Ukraine, which stands on the
gas transit route to the EU, over pricing.
Ukraine has been asking Russia again to lower its gas
prices, threatening a similar standoff. On Friday a Gazprom
official said that Ukraine must be taking more gas than its
contracted share.
Last year, Gazprom increased its gas supplies to Europe to
150 billion cubic metres (bcm) from around 138.6 bcm in 2010. It
is aiming to ramp up those volumes to around 164 bcm this year
thanks partly to the underwater Nord Stream pipeline
commissioned last November.
Nord Stream's initial capacity stands at 27.5 billion cubic
metres a year, which may be doubled by the fourth quarter.
Russia is also pushing for a South Stream pipeline to rival
the EU-backed Nabucco and other supply lines. Moscow plans to
ship over 60 bcm of gas to Europe via South Stream starting from
2015.
"I hope that we will finish the work on the Northern route,
the Nord Stream, and will start more active work on the Southern
(route)," Putin said in TV reports on the meeting, a transcript
of which was posted at the government web site:
Gazprom's pipeline gas, which has been sold for a record
high price of over $400 per 1,000 cubic metres in Europe, has
faced stiff competition from alternative, cheaper, fuel, such as
liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas on the spot market.
European companies struggling with high energy prices have
put increasing pressure on Gazprom to boost the spot market
pricing element in its long-term contracts.
A cold front blamed for more than 100 deaths is lashing the
continent, bolstering demand for heating and forcing countries
to tap stored gas supplies.
The European Union's executive said that squeezed supply of
Russian gas to some EU countries fell further on Friday, but it
added the situation had not reached emergency levels despite
freezing temperatures gripping much of Europe.
Bulgaria's economy and energy ministry said on Saturday that
Russia's supplies of natural gas to Bulgaria and neighbouring
Greece, Turkey and Macedonia were back to normal. Grid operator
Bulgartransgaz had said on Friday that supplies had dropped more
than 30 percent as freezing temperatures drove up demand for
heating in Russia and across Europe.
NORWAY SUPPLIES STABLE
In Britain, which relies heavily on Norwegian gas imports,
high demand for heating gas was met by sufficient supplies.
National grid expected demand to be just under 378 million
cubic metres (mcm) on Saturday, around 63.5 mcm above the
seasonal norm.
But despite these heightened needs, the system was stable
with flows at 380 mcm, and no shutdowns reported in Norway.
The UK's Met Office issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Warning,
which said that "there is a 100 percent probability of severe
cold weather/icy conditions/heavy snow between 1000 (GMT) on
Saturday and 1000 on Wednesday in parts of England."