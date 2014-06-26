BERLIN, June 26 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday neither he nor anybody in his centre-left party questioned the European Union budget rules, having prompted a discussion over the need to soften the Stability and Growth Pact with comments last week.

"Nobody, even in the SPD, wants to meddle with the Stability and Growth Pact," Gabriel, leader of the Social Democrats, told parliament.

Last week, Gabriel - who is also deputy chancellor in Angela Merkel's coalition government - said in France he was open to debate on giving EU countries more time to meet the bloc's deficit targets if they committed to reforms. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Stephen Brown)