Workmen tear down a makeshift shelter on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Workmen tear down a makeshift shelter on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, as smoke from a fire billows in the distance, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

CALAIS, France A group of about 20 workers began on Tuesday to slowly destroy the Calais "Jungle" camp structures using sledgehammers and by hand, according to a Reuters reporter at the scene, who also saw two small bulldozers waiting nearby.

The demolition of the camp was scheduled to take place as part of government plans to clear it. Until the start of this week it was home to over 6,000 people, most of them hoping to reach Britain a short distance across the sea.

The government has been bussing the people to resettlement centres elsewhere in France.

A large fire that had been blazing in the camp earlier in the afternoon appeared to have died down.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Michel Rose)