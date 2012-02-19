VIENNA Euro zone finance ministers look set to approve a bailout package for Greece on Monday although final details are still being worked out, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said on Sunday.

Asked in a television interview if she assumed a deal would come together on Monday and Greece would stay in the euro zone, she said: "At the moment it appears it will go exactly this way. Tomorrow there will be intense negotiations on control mechanisms."

"I don't think there is a majority to go a different way because a different way is enormously arduous and costs lots and lots of money."

