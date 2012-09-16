VIENNA, Sept 16 Greece will get more time to
repay its debts to international lenders but will not get more
money, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said in a
newspaper interview printed on Sunday.
Asked by the Oesterreich newspaper if Athens would get a
payment extension, she said: "Yes. We are still awaiting the
troika report and Greece still has to get some things on track
but we will achieve a cost-neutral extension."
She gave no further details.
Fekter was referring to a report being compiled by the
European Commission, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and
European Central Bank on how well Athens is fulfilling terms on
its international rescue package.
Fekter had said at a meeting of EU finance ministers in
Cyrpus last week that Greece might be given more time to reach
its fiscal targets but not more money.
EU officials have told Reuters that Athens is way behind on
its debt-cutting programme but, having made strenuous efforts to
shore up Spain and Italy, it would make no sense to tip Greece
into default now and plunge the currency bloc back into chaos.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde has said it was worth
considering giving Greece more time to make the cuts demanded of
it by its bailout programme, something Athens has requested.
International lenders are likely to reach final decisions on
the revised financing programme for Greece in the second half of
October, Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said.