VIENNA, March 5 It is too early to discuss
prospects for a third bailout package for Greece, European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said in an interview
with Austrian television.
"I think it is inappropriate to talk about a third package.
We haven't even started the second package," he said on Monday
in a German-language translation of his remarks.
He was speaking after Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann aid
in a weekend newspaper interview that Greece's second bailout
worth 130 billion euros ($172 billion) may prove insufficient.
Barroso, who is visiting Austria, said Europe had made
progress in addressing its debt crisis, but "the situation
remains fragile."
Asked if he thought all the current members of the European
Union and euro zone would still be there in a year's time, he
said: "I believe they will be," adding that because the cost of
a break-up would be much higher than keeping everyone on board.