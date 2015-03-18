BRUSSELS, March 18 European Council President Donald Tusk confirmed he would hold talks with the leaders of France, Germany and Greece and the heads of the European Central Bank and the euro group on Thursday to discuss the Greek debt crisis.

President Francois Hollande, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as well as the ECB's Mario Draghi will participate in the meeting, while Jeroen Dijsselbloem will also be present, a spokesman for Tusk said.

The talks will take place on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, writing by Barbara Lewis, editing by Adrian Croft)