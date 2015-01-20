VIENNA Jan 20 A Greek exit from the euro zone -
or Grexit - would undermine
the model of euro stability, a senior European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) official said on Tuesday,
but the EBRD does not expect it to happen.
"Grexit is not the EBRD's base economic case," EBRD First
Vice President Philip Bennett, who is also the bank's chief
operating officer, told a Euromoney conference on central and
Eastern Europe in Vienna.
"We would be very concerned about Grexit from the point of
view of taking away the model of euro stability and euro
cohesion and undermining what we think is the gravitational pull
of the EU model and the anchor for the convergence," he said.
Serbian Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic told a panel
discussion that any Grexit may hit his country's financial
sector. Serbia "has quite a few banks that are based in Greece,
so the impact on the financial sector may be tangible and may
actually trigger some other concerns," he said.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Krisztina Than; Editing by
Michael Shields)