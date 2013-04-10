* Grid operators, funds vie to buy EU energy networks
* Some operators keen to merge and form EU grid champion
* Bankers see wave of grid M&A in months ahead
* Infrastructure, pension funds to play key role
By Geert De Clercq, Stephen Jewkes and Anjuli Davies
PARIS/MILAN/LONDON, April 10 The grids that
channel electricity and gas around Europe are among the most
immovable of assets, yet they are changing hands as if they were
cattle at a country fair.
From this tangle of wires and pipes, an EU grid champion is
struggling to emerge.
The past few years have seen a battle between cash-strapped
energy grid operators and deep-pocketed infrastructure funds to
buy European grid assets from utilities that under EU law can no
longer control those networks.
Grid operators like Italy's Snam, Germany's Open
Grid Europe, Belgium's Fluxys and Dutch-based TenneT
are keen to link with peers, but many grids have
ended up in the hands of infrastructure funds, who buy them for
the steady returns they provide.
These same financial investors are likely to play a key role
in the eventual formation of major European network firms. They
could do that by selling their stakes, or by combining them into
larger, cross-border grids.
"There's going to be consolidation and a race to see who
will be the EU champion. Snam is a clear front runner," an
Italian infrastructure advisory banker told Reuters.
In the meantime, the networks sector is buzzing with merger
activity.
Snam leads a consortium set to pay 2.4 billion euros ($3.1
billion) for French gas grid TIGF, while German insurer Allianz
and Canadian fund Borealis are paying 1.6 billion for
Czech gas pipeline operator Net4Gas.
In the electricity market, the Netherlands is considering a
stock market flotation for grid operator TenneT, while Finland's
Fortum is looking at selling its power network.
PATCHWORK
Bankers and lawyers expect many more deals in coming months,
as utilities offload networks that by law they can no longer
control as they did before the EU-imposed separation of energy
production and distribution.
The stakes are high.
The renewable energy boom requires improved grids to
integrate and balance out intermittent solar and wind energy,
and the EU needs to reduce reliance on Russian gas through
better connections with LNG terminals in Spain and Italy that
bring in gas from North Africa and the Middle East.
Among potential sellers are France's EDF, which
could sell part of its RTE grid, and GDF Suez, which
could put part of GRTgaz on the block.
In Germany, EnBW could sell its power and gas
networks, E.ON its Finnish network and VNG its gas
grid Ontras. Many small municipally-owned girds are also prime
acquisition targets.
Spain's Iberdrola and Gas Natural could
sell distribution assets, while grids in Scotland, Switzerland
and Austria are also on bankers' watchlists.
Many deals are likely to follow the pattern of past years,
with yield-hungry funds and insurers buying grids from utilities
that want to use the proceeds to pay off debt, invest in
renewables or in traditional power generation in emerging
markets.
Illustrating this trend, RWE's sale of Net4Gas last month
came on the same day E.ON bought a stake in Brazilian power
company MPX Energia.
The Net4Gas deal also illustrated the difficulty for grid
operators in outbidding funds. No longer backed by the utilities
they were once a part of, grid operators need to seek finance
from their state, municipal or private shareholders.
Snam's TIGF acquisition was a rare example of an operator
winning a tender, albeit with backing of Singapore's sovereign
wealth fund GIC and EDF's investment arm.
Snam plans to invest 6.9 billion euros ($9 billion) over the
next four years as it aims to integrate Europe's patchwork of
gas grids. It also set up a joint venture with Fluxys, which has
bought a stake in Interconnector (UK), which owns an underwater
gas pipeline linking the UK and Belgium.
With TIGF - which operates a gas grid in southwest France -
Snam is in position to access Spain's network of LNG terminals.
"We are working on developing a north-south corridor, as our
deal with Fluxys shows, but also an east-west axis as witness
the TIGF deal which could unbottle Spain and its LNG supplies,"
Snam CEO Carlo Malacarne told Reuters.
In the electric realm, an EU grid is still embryonic.
In 2009, TenneT bought E.ON's high-voltage grid in central
Germany, making it the first power grid operator to own combined
networks in two countries.
A year later, Belgium's Elia, supported by an
Australian fund, outbid a group of funds for a grid in eastern
Germany from Sweden's Vattenfall.
OPPOSITES ATTRACT
But while Italian, Belgian and Dutch players could be a
catalyst for the emergence of a big European grid operator, it
is unlikely this could happen without the involvement of German
and French firms.
And there's the rub, as the EU's two heavyweights take an
opposite approach to grid control.
The German gas and electricity network market is highly
fragmented, as Germany complied with the spirit of EU energy
directives and allowed its grids to be acquired by international
companies and financial investors.
Two of its four top power grids are in foreign hands (TenneT
and Elia), while RWE's grid Amprion was sold to German financial
investors. State-owned EnBW is believed to be reviewing whether
to hold on to its power grid TransnetBW and its TerraNets gas
grid joint venture with Italian Eni.
In gas, the situation is similar. Last year, E.ON sold its
Open Grid Europe to a consortium led by Australia's Macquarie
, which earlier had also acquired RWE's Thyssengas.
There are more than 10 German gas grids, some of them owned
by foreign firms including Fluxys, GRTgaz and Dutch Gasunie.
In France - which fought the EU's unbundling drive tooth and
nail - two large utility-owned grids dominate gas and
electricity transmission.
Reseau de Transport d'Electricite (RTE), France's
high-voltage power network, belongs to state-owned Electricite
de France (EDF), which also controls low-voltage distribution
company ERDF. Similarly, GDF Suez (36 percent state-owned)
controls 75 percent of gas transport unit GRTgaz.
French firms themselves could go on the acquisition trail -
last year, GDF Suez did consider bidding for Open Grid Europe.
The most likely catalyst for the creation of a major EU grid
player would be the emergence of a secondary market in grid
operators, if and when funds start offloading their networks
in the quest for a quick profit.
At the moment, Europe's fragmented energy grid looks a bit
like the early stages of a Monopoly boardgame, with
infrastructure funds buying up as many properties as they can,
hoping to combine them into lucrative holdings.
"Many financial investors are trying to get as many chips as
they can find on the table," Stephan Kamphues, CEO of Open Grid
Europe, Germany's largest gas grid, told Reuters.
Kamphues added these players probably hope to consolidate
these stakes and then sell them in a second wave of deals.
Kamphues, like many other industry specialists, expects
consolidation will happen first in the gas grid sector, because
governments see electricity as more strategic, and because the
gas business it is more international.
Most electricity is consumed within 100 kilometres of where
it is produced. Gas typically comes from thousands of kilometres
away.
Either way, one London-based banker said he expects
consolidation among grid operators over the next one or two
years. "We could end up with a north-south network from Norway
to Rome and an east-west network from Germany to Ukraine."