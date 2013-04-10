By Anjuli Davies, Christoph Steitz and Geert De Clercq
| LONDON/FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 10
LONDON/FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 10 For decades,
Europe's utilities were vertically integrated behemoths that had
a monopoly on the production and distribution of energy.
Keen to break their stranglehold on electricity and gas
markets, the European Commission has put in place a series of
directives that force utilities to sell off their networks or to
relinquish control over them in a process called "unbundling".
For every chief executive of a European utility, one of the
biggest strategic choices to make is whether to keep or sell
those thousands of kilometres of pipe and wire.
"It is a dilemma for utility companies. They can sell the
grids at a good price, but these are typically a stable,
cash-generative business, and exiting that generally makes the
remaining group more risky," said Iain Smedley, co-head of power
utilities and infrastructure EMEA at Barclays.
Smedley added that selling networks also risks being
earnings dilutive for utilities - unless they can reinvest the
cash profitably - and weaken their credit profile, as ratings
agencies are more positive on networks, whose return is
regulated by national energy watchdogs.
So, to keep or sell? There are good reasons for both.
Even if utilities can no longer control their networks, they
can remain owners, if only in a strictly financial sense.
The EU wants grid operators to be completely separated from
generation. They have to be unbundled legally as well as
operationally, which means their owners cannot realise synergies
and even have to operate with different staff.
"For a utility, it's like operating a satellite. You can
control it from afar, but your influence is very limited," said
Dirk Uwer, partner at German law firm Hengeler Mueller.
A bit of stability remains no bad thing in a utilities world
rocked by intermittent renewables, cheap U.S. shale gas and the
Fukushima nuclear disaster.
Bankers say some utilities even make a great play in their
earning presentations about their low-risk regulated grids.
Regulated network assets provide utilities with steady
income, balance out earnings fluctuations in the volatile
generation business and protect their credit rating.
REASONS TO SELL
But for an ambitious CEO with a strategic vision of how to
earn higher returns in renewables or emerging markets, sitting
on a pile of uncontrollable cables and wires is rather lame.
Besides questioning whether owning a regulated asset with
modest single-digit returns is the best of use of company
capital, shareholders may wonder why a CEO should be paid so
much just to oversee a bunch of bond-like, passive assets.
With balance sheets already strained by high levels of debt,
electric utilities need to invest massively in the years ahead
as the generation mix is changing faster than ever before.
German utilities need to switch from nuclear to renewables,
French utilities need to upgrade ageing nuclear plants, and
nearly all EU utilities are hurting as recently built gas
generation plants stand idle across Europe because of low coal
prices.
"Utilities need to deploy significant amounts of new capex
in a relatively compressed period of time," said Daniel Wong,
head of infrastructure and utilities at Macquarie Capital.
He added that if utilities are not reducing dividends or
raising new equity to fund this investment, they need to recycle
capital on the balance sheet or attract partners.
"If they choose to recycle capital, a logical place to start
is to sell their regulated assets," Wong said.
Of course, utilities CEOs know that selling grids is like
selling their souls - once the grids are gone, they no longer
are utilities in the traditional sense of the word. They become
power generators - developing, constructing and operating power
generation and supplying customers with gas and electricity.
"Looked at it this way, utilities are becoming more
pure-play energy companies rather than an energy company plus a
bond," Wong said.
PICK YOUR ACRONYM
The degree to which utilities separate ownership of networks
and generation varies across Europe, and depends on the extent
to which countries subscribe to the idea of open energy markets.
As the EU introduced more competition by allowing customers
to choose their suppliers, the former monopolies were reluctant
to give competitors access to the grids, as that meant losing
market share.
The European Commission resolved the problem by forcing
parent energy companies to separate or unbundle their grid
businesses and sell them.
These independent grid businesses only run grids, and are
free to treat all potential customers equally, without conflict
of interest, said Siobhan Hall, editor at the Brussels-based
Platts EU Energy Policy newsletter.
Most utilities in the UK, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Spain and
Belgium have largely unbundled generation from transmission.
But this was too big a concession for some former monopolies
and their governments, particularly in France and Germany, who
argued this was tantamount to forced expropriation.
Therefore, the Commission proposed an alternative under
which grid businesses is set up autonomous subsidiaries with
compliance officers and regulatory supervision to ensure the
parent gains no competitive advantage from owning the grid.
This model is called an "independent transmission system
operator" (ITO) and is the model under which most operators in
France, Germany and several other countries work.
There is also a similar and rarely used "independent system
operator" (ISO) model and some EU countries do not have to apply
these grid independence rules as their energy markets are too
small or not connected to the rest of the EU.
In private, some EU regulators express their doubts about
the true degree of independence the ITOs enjoy and point at the
fact they are often run by relatively junior executives who are
not empowered to manage their companies as they see fit.
"Do you really think the utilities have no influence on the
grids they own?" said an EU regulator who declined to be
identified.
(Editing by David Holmes)