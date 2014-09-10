BERLIN, Sept 10 Euro zone governments should explore ways to boost investment levels but structural reforms and debt reduction remain crucial for returning the bloc to a sustainable growth path, a paper prepared by the German and French finance ministers says.

Entitled "A strategy to support growth and investment", the paper is to be presented at a meeting of European finance ministers in Milan later this week.

It comes against a backdrop of rising pressure on Germany to increase public investment to shore up a faltering European recovery. In recent months, the European Commission, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank have all suggested Berlin use its strong fiscal position to spend more.

The paper points out that investment levels in the European Union have declined by 15 percent since the bloc's financial crisis erupted in 2010 and calls for joint initiatives to foster private investment.

It also acknowledges that public investment plays an "essential role" in fostering growth.

But the four-page document from Wolfgang Schaeuble and Michel Sapin, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, contains no indications that additional public money could be deployed to bolster the euro zone economy, which stagnated in the second quarter.

And it stresses the importance of longstanding German priorities like structural reform, debt reduction and respect for EU budget rules.

"In order to reach a durable stabilisation of the euro area, member states will have to bring their debt ratios on a declining path as foreseen in the Stability and Growth Pact," the paper reads.

"We will have to continue our strategy of structural reforms, growth-friendly budget consolidation and investment to improve competitiveness and potential growth."

Privately, German officials are highly critical of reform progress in both France and Italy, even as they acknowledge the difficulty of implementing painful changes at a time of slowing growth and high unemployment.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sapin acknowledged that France was unlikely to bring its deficit in line with EU rules until 2017, two years later than previously promised.

Speaking later in the Bundestag lower house of parliament, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said backsliding on reforms was the biggest risk to Europe's economy and, in what may have been an indirect dig at France, stressed the need of euro zone countries to stick to their commitments. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin)