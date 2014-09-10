BERLIN, Sept 10 Euro zone governments should
explore ways to boost investment levels but structural reforms
and debt reduction remain crucial for returning the bloc to a
sustainable growth path, a paper prepared by the German and
French finance ministers says.
Entitled "A strategy to support growth and investment", the
paper is to be presented at a meeting of European finance
ministers in Milan later this week.
It comes against a backdrop of rising pressure on Germany to
increase public investment to shore up a faltering European
recovery. In recent months, the European Commission,
International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank have all
suggested Berlin use its strong fiscal position to spend more.
The paper points out that investment levels in the European
Union have declined by 15 percent since the bloc's financial
crisis erupted in 2010 and calls for joint initiatives to foster
private investment.
It also acknowledges that public investment plays an
"essential role" in fostering growth.
But the four-page document from Wolfgang Schaeuble and
Michel Sapin, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, contains
no indications that additional public money could be deployed to
bolster the euro zone economy, which stagnated in the second
quarter.
And it stresses the importance of longstanding German
priorities like structural reform, debt reduction and respect
for EU budget rules.
"In order to reach a durable stabilisation of the euro area,
member states will have to bring their debt ratios on a
declining path as foreseen in the Stability and Growth Pact,"
the paper reads.
"We will have to continue our strategy of structural
reforms, growth-friendly budget consolidation and investment to
improve competitiveness and potential growth."
Privately, German officials are highly critical of reform
progress in both France and Italy, even as they acknowledge the
difficulty of implementing painful changes at a time of slowing
growth and high unemployment.
Earlier on Wednesday, Sapin acknowledged that France was
unlikely to bring its deficit in line with EU rules until 2017,
two years later than previously promised.
Speaking later in the Bundestag lower house of parliament,
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said backsliding on reforms was
the biggest risk to Europe's economy and, in what may have been
an indirect dig at France, stressed the need of euro zone
countries to stick to their commitments.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin)