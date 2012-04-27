BERLIN, April 27 Germany expects the issue of boosting growth and employment in Europe to play a huge role at a summit of the bloc's leaders at the end of June.

"For some time now, growth has been the second pillar of Germany's crisis-fighting policy," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference on Friday.

"Growth was the subject of the European Council in January, in March, and the topic of boosting growth and employment will play a massive role at the June summit. Germany will be active, as it has been in recent months, in looking for the right measures with its partners," he added.

Asked about whether Germany could be open to a new "growth pact" to complement the bloc's "fiscal compact" on budget discipline, Seibert said: "The German government has pushed massively in recent months so that Europe talks about concrete measures to boost growth. It will continue push for this ... and you will see this at the European Council in June."

Seibert said Berlin supported European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's call for structural reforms as a way to boost growth.