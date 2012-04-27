* Germany says Europe must boost growth as well as save
* Softening of rhetoric ahead of French presidential vote
* EU summit on June 28-29 to focus on growth, employment
By Andreas Rinke and Noah Barkin
April 27 Germany expects the dilemma of boosting
growth and employment while cutting debt to dominate a summit of
EU leaders in June, a government spokesman said, in a sign
Berlin is relaxing its focus on austerity as the way out of the
bloc's crisis.
Francois Hollande, the Socialist favoured to win a French
presidential runoff on May 6, promises to shift the debate in
Europe towards promoting growth if he is elected, criticising
Chancellor Angela Merkel's emphasis on economic reform and
budget cuts.
Merkel's spokesman played down their differences and
stressed that Berlin had been pushing measures for months to
bolster growth in recession-hit countries like Greece and Spain.
"For some time now, growth has been the second pillar of
Germany's crisis-fighting policy," Steffen Seibert told a news
conference on Friday.
"Growth was the subject of the European Council in January,
in March, and the topic of boosting growth and employment will
play a massive role at the June summit. Germany will be active,
as it has been in recent months, in looking for the right
measures with its partners," he said.
Merkel, who had thrown her support behind conservative
incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in the French vote and refused to meet
Hollande, firmly rejects the Socialist's suggestion that a
"fiscal compact" on budget discipline agreed by 25 EU leaders in
December should be renegotiated to include a growth component.
But Berlin's rhetoric on the need for growth-boosting steps
has changed in recent weeks, as a broader political and popular
backlash against austerity has swept across Europe.
Nobel-prize winning U.S. economist Joseph Stiglitz denounced
Europe's focus on austerity as "suicide" at an event in Vienna
on Thursday and urged rich European countries like Germany to
invest more in infrastructure, education and technology.
GROWTH PACT
Even European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is now
calling for a "growth compact" to complement new rules on budget
discipline, although specifics have been scarce.
A compromise between Merkel and Hollande along these lines
seems possible if the leftist challenger defeats Sarkozy next
month.
When asked whether Merkel was open to such a pact, Seibert
did not answer directly, but said: "The German government has
pushed massively in recent months so that Europe talks about
concrete measures to boost growth. "It will continue push for
this."
Hollande has said he will travel to Berlin for talks with
Merkel if he wins and the topic of a "growth pact" could be the
focus of their discussions.
The French Socialist listed four steps this week that he
would like Europe to pursue. These include common European
"project bonds" to fund infrastructure, a more robust financing
role for the European Investment Bank, a financial transactions
tax and more efficient use of EU funds.
German government officials have told Reuters that Berlin
supports all of these measures except project bonds because it
doubts whether infrastructure investment would help turn weak
southern economies around. But even these bonds do not appear to
be taboo for Germany.
Merkel has emphasised structural reforms, along the lines of
labour market policies that Germany introduced under her
predecessor Gerhard Schroeder, as the key to fostering growth
and employment.
In the news conference, Seibert also voiced support for the
Spanish government's policies. Standard & Poor's cut its
sovereign credit rating for Spain on Thursday by two notches to
BBB-plus, citing an expected deterioration in the country's
budget deficit because of economic weakness.
"The German government has faith in Spain and in its
commitment to doing what is necessary to overcome the challenges
of the crisis," Seibert said, citing reforms of the labour
market and banking sector, and Spain's austerity budget for
2012.
But he rejected the idea of using Europe's rescue funds to
provide direct aid to the banking sector. The head of S&P's
European ratings team told Reuters on Friday that Spanish banks
could need state aid if the country's finances deteriorated.