MADRID Aug 12 Spanish emergency services picked
up 470 immigrants travelling in dozens of rafts across the
Strait of Gibraltar on Tuesday and 227 from the same stretch of
water the day before, a spokesman for the Maritime Safety Agency
said.
More than 75,000 have tried to cross the Mediterranean from
North Africa, landing in Italy, Greece, Spain and Malta, the
UNHCR agency says, with about 800 people dying in the attempt.
About 10,500 children, two-thirds of them unaccompanied or
separated from their families, were included in those numbers,
as people flee violence in Africa and the Middle East, often
using unseaworthy vessels and with the help of smugglers.
On Tuesday, some 49 boats carrying mostly men, but also 68
women and 15 under-18s, made the journey from North Africa to
the south of Spain, Spanish authorities said. It was not clear
whether the boats were in difficulty when they were stopped.
The Mediterranean shipping lane is almost 15 km (9 miles)
wide at its narrowest and is often used by migrants, crowded
onto rafts and tiny fishing boats, trying to get to Europe.
The number of people trying to get to Europe across the
Mediterranean is already about 60 percent higher than the whole
of last year, the U.N. refugee agency said in July.
The rush in the last 48 hours may be due to calm seas and
warm weather. Increased security around the North African
Spanish territories of Melilla and Ceuta is also likely to have
pushed people to the coasts, local Spanish media said.
More than 700 people tried to scale the razor-wire barriers
in Melilla on Tuesday, the government said, of which only 30
reached Spanish territory where they will be either repatriated
or sent to the mainland Spain.
