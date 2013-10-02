* EU proposes 2016 start for Solvency II rules
* Date removes uncertainty for industry, supervisors
* EU's Barnier says political deal on rules within reach
* Insurers say tight timetable will add to costs
(Adds background on talks, industry, regulator's comment)
FRANKFURT, Oct 2 The European Commission has
proposed a Jan. 1, 2016 start date for new risk capital
requirements for insurers known as Solvency II, hoping to remove
the legal uncertainty dogging the sector.
The proposed rules, aimed at increasing the protection for
consumers by forcing insurers to more closely match the risks on
their books to their future obligations to policy holders, have
already been delayed several times due to political wrangling.
But EU financial services chief Michel Barnier said in a
statement on Wednesday that talks between the European
Parliament and EU governments on finalising the rules are
"progressing well" and that an agreement is now "within reach".
The talks had previously run into difficulty over the way
long-term life insurance policies paying guaranteed interest
rates would be handled under the rules. The policies are popular
particularly in Germany and the Netherlands.
Insurers have complained that it would be unfeasible to
offer those products without changes to the proposed rules.
Legislation up to now had pencilled in for January 2014
start but Barnier said this was clearly no longer tenable.
Industry trade body Insurance Europe on Wednesday said it
welcomed clarity on the start date but said it would give
insurers very little time to prepare for the technical details.
"The timetable will be very challenging for insurers and
supervisors and will likely lead to a significant increase in
costs for the industry," Insurance Europe's director general
Michaela Koller said in a statement.
However, Julian Adams, the sector's top regulator in
Britain, said he still had some concerns about the shape of any
deal at the political level to finalise the rules.
"An appropriate degree of prudence should balance the
pragmatism which will be needed to arrive at a compromise," he
said in a lecture at the Lloyd's of London insurance market on
Wednesday.
"In particular we would not want to see any reduction in
policyholder protection or solvency standards as a result of the
implementation of Solvency II compared with the current regime."
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Greg Mahlich)