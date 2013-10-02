FRANKFURT Oct 2 The European Commission has
proposed a Jan. 1, 2016 start date for new risk-capital rules
for the insurance sector known as Solvency II, EU financial
services chief Michel Barnier said in a statement on Wednesday.
The rules, aimed at better protecting consumers, have faced
repeated delays due to political wrangling but Barnier said
talks between the European Parliament and EU governments on
finalising them were "progressing well" and an agreement was
"within reach".
Some observers, including the head of German financial
watchdog Bafin, had previously said a start in 2017 would be
more realistic.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)