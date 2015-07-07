FRANKFURT, July 7 German insurers on Tuesday
welcomed moves by the EU insurance watchdog to lower hurdles on
infrastructure investments but said stronger action was needed
to smooth the financing of projects such as roads, pipelines and
wind farms.
The watchdog EIOPA has been under pressure from insurers and
politicians to loosen restrictions on infrastructure investment
to allow the European insurance industry to pump more of its 8.5
trillion euros ($9.3 trillion) in assets under management into
investments that will boost the bloc's economy.
Insurers also see long-term investments like infrastructure
as paying an attractive return relative to the rock-bottom
yields they can earn on government bonds, while also matching
their commitments to policyholders often decades in the future.
They have argued that European capital rules coming into
force in 2016 - so-called Solvency II - make it too expensive
for them to invest in these assets. They have complained they
could face capital safety buffer charges of around 60 percent of
the investment and have been pushing for a better deal.
EIOPA is now reviewing the rules on infrastructure
investments and has outlined proposed changes, including a
reduction in the capital buffers, which force insurers to set
aside money to cover risk.
German insurance association GDV, which represents some of
Europe's largest players such as Allianz, Talanx
and reinsurer Munich Re, welcomed the
review but said the proposed rules were still too restrictive.
"The proposed equity risk charge of between 30 and 39
percent is still too high in our view; 20 to 25 percent would be
appropriate," GDV regulatory expert Axel Wehling told Reuters.
"In addition, infrastructure investments should not be
burdened with additional requirements such as stress tests for
single investments," Wehling said.
EIOPA - the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions
Authority - is seeking comment from the industry on its proposed
rules for infrastructure investments before passing them in
September to the European Commission, which will finalise them.
The EU watchdog, as well national regulators, have countered
some of the arguments from insurers and regulators by stressing
that their job is to promote policyholder protection, not
industrial policy.
"If politicians start talking about accessing the vast pool
of money embedded in the insurance industry for purposes of
public infrastructure, I start getting nervous," Felix Hufeld,
head of Germany's financial regulator, said at a conference in
May.
($1 = 0.9140 euros)
