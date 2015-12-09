FRANKFURT Dec 9 A sustained decline in interest
rates is continuing to wear on Europe's insurance and pension
providers and remains a key concern for regulators, EU insurance
and pension watchdog EIOPA said on Wednesday.
"The 'double-hit scenario' remains the key concern as it
would lead to a situation where the value of assets decreases
while the value of liabilities increases, causing severe
negative implications for the sustainability of the European
insurance and pension sectors," EIOPA said in its twice yearly
financial stability report.
Already rock-bottom interest rates have fallen further as
the European Central Bank works to resuscitate growth and
employment, making it difficult for insurers and pension funds
to reinvest cash and driving them to take on more risk in the
search for higher yields.
EIOPA, or the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions
Authority, said prolonged low yields and the "double hit
scenario" would be the focus of insurer stress tests in 2016 but
added that new capital rules known as Solvency II should help
bolster resilience of the sector when they take effect on Jan.
1.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)