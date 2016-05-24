* 2016 tests to bring in more small, mid-size insurers
* Aim to cover 75 pct of each market vs 50 pct in 2014
* Smaller players seen vulnerable to low interest rates
(Adds quote, detail, context)
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, May 24 The EU's insurance watchdog
has expanded its latest test of financial health to include more
smaller insurers, seen as especially vulnerable to low interest
rates and a potential weak point in the sector.
The stress tests, run every other year by the European
Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), will
focus on two major market risks in 2016: prolonged low interest
rates and a "double hit" scenario, where low rates are combined
with a sudden drop in asset prices.
"In order to include a higher number of small and medium
size insurers, the participation target was increased from a 50
percent in 2014 to a 75 percent share of each national market in
terms of gross life technical provisions," EIOPA said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Low interest rates hurt the return insurers can earn on
their current investments but also mean more money will be
needed to meet future promises to policy holders.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last year warned of a
"high and rising" danger to weaker mid-sized European life
insurers, while the "double hit" scenario has also been
highlighted by the European Systemic Risk Board -- the bloc's
early warning system -- as a source of potential financial
disruption.
Big diversified insurers such as Allianz, Axa
and Generali are expected to be strong
enough to withstand market swings, while smaller insurers are
seen as more vulnerable, past stress tests by EIOPA have shown.
EIOPA's 2014 stress tests showed that with prolonged low
interest rates, nearly one in four insurers would not meet their
Solvency Capital Requirement - the regulatory benchmark - and
some could face problems in meeting promises to policy holders
within 8-11 years.
"I am confident that the results of the simulation of such
shocks will provide us a 'high-resolution' picture of the
European insurance sector and its most critical
vulnerabilities," EIOPA chairman Gabriel Bernardino said.
Insurers will have until July 15 to submit their stress test
data to national insurance supervisors.
While EIOPA will publish the names of participating
companies, the results themselves will be published in December
in an aggregated or anonymised way, and should not be seen as a
"pass/fail" exam, EIOPA said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)