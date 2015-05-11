* Solvency II capital rules go live in 2016
* Low interest rates, bond yields hit investment returns
* IMF warned of high and rising danger to weaker insurers
By Jonathan Gould and Carolyn Cohn
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 11 Expectations of rising
dividends and share buybacks from Europe's insurance companies
are fading as ultra low interest rates make it harder for them
to meet new capital regulations.
Rock-bottom interest rates reduce insurers' investment
returns, raising the risk of them having to eat into capital
reserves to pay policyholders.
With yields on some government bonds -- staple investments
for insurers -- turning negative recently, the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) warned last month of a "high and rising"
danger to weaker mid-sized European life insurers.
Calling for urgent action to tackle the issue, it cited 2014
data from the European insurance regulator showing 24 percent of
the region's insurers may not be able to meet new minimum
capital requirements if interest rates remain low for a
protracted period of time.
Insurance stocks have until recently found favour with
investors, hitting 14-year highs this year, partly because of
their high dividends. But that has started to change.
"Expectations for dividends and buybacks have become more
restrained in the last few months," said Andrea Williams,
European equities fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.
Insurance watchdog chief Gabriel Bernardino told the Reuters
Regulation Summit that insurers should exercise caution over
dividends as they strive to meet new capital rules akin to those
imposed on banks after the financial crisis.
The hit to solvency levels could mean some mutual insurers
reliant on a single area of insurance need capital injections,
according to Paul Traynor, international head of insurance at
BNY Mellon.
The STOXX Europe 600 Insurance index currently
offers a dividend yield of 4.3 percent, against 3.4 percent for
the broader FTSE Eurofirst index.
While no large listed insurers are expected to ask
shareholders for more cash, any stress among smaller peers could
damage confidence in the sector as a whole, the IMF said.
REVERSING COURSE
Some analysts are speculating that as the year goes on,
listed insurers' capital reserves over and above those required
by impending so-called Solvency II rules will shrink. The rules
are due to go live in 2016.
As a result, many investors that had piled into insurance
stocks as a safer, income-offering way of playing the financial
sector -- given the regulatory and litigation uncertainties
facing banks -- are now reversing course.
The European insurance index has dropped 9 percent
from its 14-year high since the IMF's report, while the banking
sector has fallen only 3 percent.
Although the big insurers are expected to deliver on
promises of cash made so far, hopes for greater returns in the
future appear to have run their course, analysts said.
"The more difficult environment and falling interest rates
in particular have caused solvency ratios to decline, bringing
them closer to the point where companies might be wary of paying
out additional money," said Berenberg analyst Peter Eliot.
Barclays last week cut its rating on the European insurance
sector to "negative" from "neutral," citing "significant and
growing capital and earnings headwinds".
"Earnings and solvency headwinds should combine to stall or
even shrink dividends," it said.
Underpinning concerns for future payouts is the state of the
government bond markets, with many offering next to nothing to
investors. Ten-year German Bunds have sold off in recent weeks,
but are still paying yields of only 0.6 percent.
Europe's regulator, the European Insurance and Occupational
Pensions Authority, and national insurance supervisors may be
wary of letting insurers pay out too much of their capital to
shareholders while Solvency II beds down, analysts said.
Big insurers such as Allianz, Axa and
Generali had hoped Solvency II would free up capital,
for example by fully taking into account the diversification of
their businesses as reflected in in-house capital models.
But EIOPA has already told national supervisors to make sure
those internal models include capital cushions against possible
losses for sovereign bond holdings, an indication of the tight
rein the watchdog will keep on insurer capital.
"It's very unlikely that the regulators are going to be
lenient," Berenberg's Eliot said.
The capital figures insurers publish as Solvency II draws
nearer could be weaker than many investors expect, with
regulators highlighting the lengthy liabilities to policyholders
in countries such as Germany and Sweden.
Credit rating agency Moody's expects companies' final
Solvency II ratios for the start of 2016 to be lower than their
previous estimates.
JP Morgan calculated them at around 150-170 percent of
Solvency II requirements rather than the 170-200 percent the
market was expecting.
And that difference is important.
Allianz, Europe's biggest insurer, cheered investors last
year by saying it would raise its dividend payout ratio to 50
percent of earnings from 40 percent, but added the caveat that
its Solvency II ratio must be sustainably above 160 percent. It
was 192 percent at the end of March.
