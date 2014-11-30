FRANKFURT Nov 30 Europe's top insurance
regulator EIOPA will announce details on Monday of its latest
check on how prepared the insurance sector is to withstand
shocks like the recent financial market crisis.
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
(EIOPA) has spent the last seven months testing how well
insurers' capital safety buffers hold up against hypothetical
challenges to determine whether policy holders could be at risk
in a financial meltdown.
EIOPA is not expected to name individual companies that fall
short, in contrast to the European Central Bank's review of
lenders that prompted a number of banks to raise capital.
"This is not a pass/fail test," EIOPA Chairman Gabriel
Bernardino told Reuters earlier this year.
Instead, the watchdog will focus on the sector's
vulnerabilities, giving aggregate data on the number of
companies whose buffers would fall short of minimum requirements
if faced with big swings in interest rates or the value of
bonds, equities and real estate, for example.
EIOPA is paying special attention to the effect a prolonged
bout of low interest rates would have on insurers' finances and
has also probed specific insurance risks such as changes in
mortality, longevity, reserves and natural catastrophes.
Regulators have sharpened their scrutiny of insurers after
American International Group Inc suffered massive losses
when derivatives bets went sour in the financial crisis.
Big diversified insurers like Allianz, Axa
and Generali are seen as well prepared for
new EU capital rules called Solvency II due to take effect in
2016, which form the basis for the tests.
Others may be more vulnerable. EIOPA's last stress tests in
2011 showed about 10 percent of insurers fell short of the
required capital buffer in its adverse stress scenario.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)