* EIOPA releases results of insurer stress tests
* Says expects "flow of actions" to address problems
* EIOPA does not name individual insurers in results
* Sector generally well capitalised, EIOPA says
(Adds EIOPA comment from news conference, detail)
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Dec 1 The European Union's insurance
watchdog said on Monday it expected rapid action from insurers
and supervisors to address weaknesses in capital and business
models it had identified in a series of stress tests.
In findings released on Sunday, the independent body said
nearly one in four European insurers could have trouble meeting
obligations to policyholders in coming years if the era of
wafer-thin interest rates continues.
"From now until the end of next year, we are going to see a
flow of actions - possibly capital in some situations - but also
other types of balance sheet management," Gabriel Bernardino,
chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions
Authority (EIOPA), told a news conference.
Unlike the European Central Bank's stress tests for the
banking sector, completed in October and prompting capital
raisings by lenders, EIOPA did not release the names of
individual companies that fell short in its tests.
Bernardino also played down prospects that financial markets
would try to pressure insurers to raise capital.
"We don't have the expectation that the market will want to
close the gap immediately," Bernardino said.
National insurance supervisors would use the stress test
results to home in on weaker insurers, seeking to correct
mismatches in their assets and liabilities, reviewing their
product mixes and risk management and encouraging changes to
their business models, he said.
In its report, EIOPA said 24 percent of insurers would not
meet its solvency capital requirement (SCR), a key regulatory
threshold, in a "Japanese-like" scenario of prolonged low
interest rates.
"A continuation of the current low yield conditions could
see some insurers having problems in fulfilling their promises
to policy holders in 8-11 years' time," the watchdog said.
ECB interest rates are effectively at zero, with further
easing of credit conditions under preparation.
Low yields on relatively safe government and covered bonds
hurt insurers' investment income, making it increasingly
difficult to meet future obligations to policy holders.
The companies most at risk were those with a mismatch in the
maturity of their assets and liabilities and life insurers that
had given long-term guaranteed interest rates on savings
policies, it said, pointing to insurers in Austria, Germany,
Malta and Sweden as showing the biggest vulnerability.
DOUBLE-HIT SCENARIO
EIOPA calculated a baseline for its tests using insurance
capital safety rules known as Solvency II, which take effect in
January 2016. That baseline showed the sector was generally well
capitalised, though some firms came up short even before the
stress test scenarios.
"Nevertheless, 14 percent of the companies, representing 3
percent of total assets, had an SCR (solvency capital
requirement) ratio below 100 percent," EIOPA said.
Industry observers say big diversified insurers such as
Allianz, Axa and Generali are well
prepared for Solvency II rules.
Smaller firms appeared more at risk in its most severe
"double-hit" stress scenario, involving a drop in asset values
combined with a rise in the value of future obligations.
EIOPA said 60 insurance groups and 107 individual companies
took part in its core stress test, representing 55 percent of
premiums at the EU level. Companies from all 28 EU member
states, plus Norway, Switzerland and Iceland were involved.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)