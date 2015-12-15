(Refiles to remove word "embargoed" in headline and slug)
LONDON Dec 15 Domestic regulators are
increasingly "gold-plating" new European insurance capital rules
by adding their own more stringent requirements, according to a
survey of insurance trade associations.
Two-thirds of national trade insurance bodies surveyed by
Insurance Europe, the umbrella group for the organisations, said
local regulators had been hardening up the rules for Solvency II
ahead of implementation on Jan. 1, 2016.
Solvency II dictates the amount of capital insurers need to
set aside for underwriting, investment and operational risk, and
is considered more onerous than existing rules. European
insurers are racing to get ready for the new rules; some
in-house solvency models have yet to be approved.
The directive is classed as a minimum requirement, meaning
national watchdogs also have some wriggle room to toughen up
aspects.
Gold-plating has risen since a previous survey in June, when
only a quarter of the organisations surveyed felt their
regulators were shoring up rules, Insurance Europe said in a
statement.
"Solvency II is already an extremely conservative and
extensive regime," Igotz Aubin, head of prudential regulation at
Insurance Europe, said in the statement.
"It is...important, especially at this late point, to limit
additional requirements and conservative interpretations."
An Insurance Europe spokesman declined to name the countries
or the types of gold-plating.
Dutch regulators, however, are taking a tough line on the
interest rate insurers use to discount the value of their
liabilities back to present levels.
The Dutch are following the market rate, which is lower than
the rate required by current European rules, making liabilities
appear larger and forcing insurers to hold more capital.
Insurance specialists also say some regulators have asked
for extra detail on top of regular reporting requirements on
capital levels.
EU insurance watchdog EIOPA says Solvency II's
principles-based approach means many areas are subject to
interpretation and dialogue between national supervisors and
insurance companies. "EIOPA will be monitoring this closely,"
its chairman, Gabriel Bernardino, told a briefing last week.
"If something that we see as divergent has an impact on the
ultimate goals of Solvency II - policyholder protection for
example - then we have the tools to act in order to act to make
it much more convergent."
The authority is likely to use guidelines and opinions,
rather than fresh rules, to ensure national supervisors are
consistent in applying Solvency II, he said.
One unresolved issue being examined by Dutch regulators is
the treatment of carry-forward losses - spreading out a large
loss over several years to reduce taxes.
Such losses can be carried on a balance sheet as a deferred
tax asset, but regulators carrying out stress testing question
whether that makes sense when considering solvency. Those assets
might not have any value in the scenario that an insurer began
making losses and wasn't eligible for taxes anyway.
